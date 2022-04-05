Devolver Digital And Flying Wild Hog have unveiled the launch date of Trek to Yomiaction title inspired by the works of Akira Kurosawa. The game will be available in Europe starting from next May 5th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

We leave you now with a very rich new gameplay for Trek to Yomiwishing you a good vision as always.

Trek to Yomi – Gameplay

Trek to Yomi – Overview As a last promise to the dying master, the young swordsman Hiroki has sworn to protect his city and the people he loves from any threat. Faced with tragedy and bound by duty, the lone samurai must venture beyond life and death to decide which path to take. A cinematic adventure – Breathtaking shots and spectacular scenery in the spirit of classic samurai movies create a true cinematic experience in Trek to Yomi.

– Breathtaking shots and spectacular scenery in the spirit of classic samurai movies create a true cinematic experience in Trek to Yomi. Fights full of style – Take on evil swordsmen and supernatural creatures with a smooth combat system based on traditional samurai weapons.

– Take on evil swordsmen and supernatural creatures with a smooth combat system based on traditional samurai weapons. Mythical narration – Experience Hiroki’s thrilling story: his fight against the forces of evil and his heroic return to fulfill the ancient promise to save fellow citizens.

– Experience Hiroki’s thrilling story: his fight against the forces of evil and his heroic return to fulfill the ancient promise to save fellow citizens. Exciting soundtrack – The reckless action and the most reflective moments are commented on by a soundtrack that breathes life into the scenarios of feudal Japan.

Source: Devolver Digital, Flying Wild Hog