Through a press release, Devolver Digital announces that Trek To Yomiwill arrive on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S / X and Xbox One, included in Xbox Game Pass, the May 5th. Pre-orders are now open and include a 10% discount.

The visual style and context of feudal Japan reinforce the impression of having a title halfway between the productions of Ghost of Tsushima and Inside. Trek to Yomi will follow the story of Hiroki, a young samurai who will have to travel following a terrible tragedy. This initiatory journey will be told with a cinematic approach, in particular by playing on camera angles.

For the occasion, the team has also released a new gameplay video lasting about 15 minutes that shows the fighting and the setting. Everything is very reminiscent of Akira Kurosawa’s films and will be a must-play game for anyone who loves the genre.

We remind you that Trek To Yomi will be available on PC and console from May 5th.