Trek to Yomi, the black and white action game previously released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, is now coming to Nintendo Switch. The release date for this latest version is January 30, 2023.

Trek to Yomi follows a young samurai who collides with brigands who have attacked his village. Our character is looking for revenge and this will take him to Yomi, a sort of afterlife in Japanese mythology.

It is an adventure that stirs action, 2D exploration and narrative sequences with a style inspired by classic black and white samurai films. The game is published by Devolver Digital.

You can see the trailer below, which shows a series of gameplay and narrative sequences, interspersed with quotes from the international press.

In our review we explained to you that “Trek to Yomi is a good game, indeed, it is above all a good experience. It mixes action and reflection wisely. Combat and exploration. Too bad for some ingenuities that often make it not very user friendly and which all seem to derive more from inexperience than from lack of time. If you are a lover of Japanese folklore and culture, you will still have something to eat, even if for the short time of the experience.”