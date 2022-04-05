Last week the supposed release date of Trek to Yomi, the samurai game being developed by Leonard Menchiari and Flying Wild Hog, and to be published by Devolver Digital. Although the exact date that had been mentioned only got the month right, a new official gameplay has confirmed when this title will finally reach our hands.

Through a 15-minute video, which shows us an extended gameplay of the experience, it has been confirmed that Trek to Yomi It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on May 5, 2022. Along with this, we remind you that the title will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Speaking of the gameplay, the game looks spectacular, with camera changes, fast and visceral combat that will reward calmness and precision, while it will punish all the mistakes you make. Similarly, there will be more than just combat in the adventure.

Trek to Yomi will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, as well as day one to Game Pass, on May 5. You can learn more about this game here.

Editor’s note:

Trek to Yomi looks spectacular. Since its reveal last year, this has been one of my most anticipated games, and it looks like all of our expectations will come true. I want it now.

Via: Return Digital