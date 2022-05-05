The death of Hiroki’s teacher marks the life of the young swordsman. Vengeance and the search for the executioner are the protagonists of a story with black and white tints that are inevitably reminiscent of the great works of Akira Kurosawa. Are you up to such inspiration? I tell you in the analysis of Trek to Yomi.

The first thing I would tell you is that Trek to Yomi is a modern take on Jordan Mechner’s classic, Prince of Persia, but Japanese style. I wouldn’t want to exaggerate with the inspiration in Kurosawa because the work of Leonard Menchiari and his team is great, but I would shudder to compare him to the master of Japanese cinema. Of course, you won’t find it to enjoy the taste of some sets that are reminiscent of some of his most unrepeatable classics, from The Seven Samurai to Ran through Yojimbo or Rashomon. The references and winks are there, but let’s not ask the humble development studio for the impossible: Trek to Yomi is quite creditable already.

It is their story, battles and scenarios that will hook you: they have managed to tell an entire epic of revenge and redemption taking advantage of its staging in black and white to make something truly unique and special. It would be absurd not to recognize that the possibilities of the game in combat are somewhat limited in the final stages of the title and that it is guilty of betting more on the aesthetic than the playable, but that cannot take us away from the most obvious when you put yourself at the controls of Trek to Yomi: we are facing a very authentic video game.

What are the keys to the latest title in the collaboration between Flying Wild Hog and Leonard Menchiari? Are we facing a representative production of the Devolver Digital label? doHis commitment to aesthetics compromises the experience? I tell you in the analysis of Trek to Yomi.

The art of bushido

Trek to Yomi puts us in the shoes of Hiroki, a young samurai apprentice who sees his life kidnapped after the appearance of a group of bandits who he plunders his village and kills his master. The hard blow will lead Hiroki to travel through Japan in search of revenge, improving his abilities with the sword and taking the path of the ronin and finding the executioners of his master. We will visit villages, forests and battle in planes of reality and fantasy, but we would not want to advance you much more than what was seen in the trailer: there is room for the mystical and the surprise in Menchiari’s work.

The parallel to the more classic Prince of Persia is in his combat and explorationThe parallelism that I have detected with the most classic Prince of Persia it is in its simple but functional combat system and its exploration. Two attack buttons, one for defense, one for dodging, and access to different ranged weapons that will allow you to mitigate the different threats that come from a distance. The rhythm of the combat is everything for Hiroki: we will be able to respond to enemy attacks with blocks that will break their defense and they will allow us to execute enemies with a blow of steel. There are various threats, including weak enemies who can barely withstand two blows from the protagonist and others who, armed to the teeth, will have to break their defenses to kill them.

The title manages to create varied situations with few ingredients, with massive battles in which the stage itself will be one more enemy or with surprising additions that will add a new point to the difficulty of the software. Being a game in which all the battles take place in two dimensions, it will be in the moments of exploration that we will take control of Hiroki in three dimensions. There are collectibles and important items to succeed in the adventureso it pays to be methodical in looking for clues and details that can be interacted with and enhance the gameplay and narrative experience of Trek to Yomi.

As you can imagine reading these lines, we are not fooling anyone if we tell you that Trek to Yomi is a calm, rewarding and functional work and story, but it sins at times of being somewhat repetitive in battles and not being able to offer depth in its game system. However, it is his good hand in creating an enjoyable story, great settings and some hard to forget sections that will keep you playing and enjoying your trip to Yomi. However, it would be understandable that some players who do not just fall for its aesthetics and staging do not find in the playable the reasons to stay in the new from the creators of Shadow Warriors.

refined and aesthetic

The entire graphic set speaks well of the team’s ability to tell and highlight its strengthsThe bet on black and white is a double-edged sword, but its developers have known how to execute a visual finish and a staging that is irremediably reminiscent of the classics of Japanese cinema from the mid-20th century. The play of lights with the inevitable fire of the villages besieged by the anger of the bandits and the good hand in creating playable environments in which the aesthetics of the battle is combined with beautiful settings, but there are some somewhat confusing sets in which it is difficult to know where the adventure continues. The whole graphic set speaks well of the ability of the team to tell and highlight its strengthsin addition to highlighting, above all, his very clear inspiration in the Japanese master.

The same could explain the sound: a very coherent work with a quality Japanese dubbing and a soundtrack according to the software. Its melodies are slow and wonderfully accompany the action of the game. Some memorable theme is missing at key points in the story (including the most fanciful moments), but it does more than do its job of accompanying Hiroki’s action and story. Managing a 100% Japanese dubbing from a 100% Western development shouldn’t be easy, so I appreciate even more the good work done by Menchiari and Flying Wild Hog to create a believable soundscape suitable for the world of Trek to Yomi.

I am satisfied with everything that has been my trip to Yomi. I’ve enjoyed the tribute to Kurosawa and thrilled to some exciting installments of Hiroki’s revenge and some of his best battles. Its developers may ask their potential players for a demanding background to enjoy and understand some of the most delicious references of the title, but I think that the reason for its success lies precisely in this: in be ambitious and be aware that Trek to Yomi is not for everyone. Is it for you after reading the analysis? Then you will have one of the most rewarding games released this spring.