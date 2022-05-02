Beautiful. The chorus of consents was unanimous for the very original and creative way in which Trek-Segafredo presented the 8 riders at the start of the Giro d’Italia number 105, which starts on Friday 6 May from Budapest: it is Giulio Ciccone , Dario Cataldo, Bauke Mollema (Ola), Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Dan), Juan Pedro Lopez (Spa), Jacopo Mosca, Edward Theuns (Bel), Otto Vergaerde (Bel).

ART – The realization, by the press office (Paolo Barbieri, Jacob Kennison, Amy Cameron), was inspired by the idea of ​​making a visit to a very special virtual art museum, in the midst of many masterpieces that have been “Customized” for the occasion. See for example Giulio Ciccone, the new Julius Caesar in a painting by Rubens preparing for the seventh participation in the Gazzetta run. Ciccone won two stages, in Sestola in 2016 and in Ponte di Legno in 2019, winning the blue mountain jersey again in 2019. And then among the great Italians are mentioned Verdi, Leopardi, Lorenzo the Magnificent … hoping that from the next Giro some masterpieces come out on a bike.