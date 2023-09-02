“Inconspicuous” isn’t exactly the most flattering attribute that can be ascribed to a trail bike. And yet that is exactly what we perceive after the first few kilometers with the Trek Fuel EXe 9.7, albeit in the best sense of the word.

Actually, the inconspicuousness starts with the model designation. The small e stands for electric and makes the not inconsiderable difference between the well-known and proven bio variant Fuel EX and that E-MTB. When comparing the two models, there is hardly any difference. The motor and battery are so compact that you have to look closely to tell the EXe from the EX. In fact, even the frame geometry is similar. Only where the bottom bracket is located in the classic way is there a motor in the other. The drive is not only extremely discreet in its dimensions. What looks like an oversized bottom bracket shell ensures whisper-quiet and such gentle propulsion that you want to make sure the motor is even active.