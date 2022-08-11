The pull from the Randstad continues. In fact, the gap between the number of people moving out of the Randstad and the number of people moving there has become even wider. Almost all municipalities now have a positive relocation balance with the Randstad.

At the bottom of the line, more than 75,000 people moved from the Randstad to another region in 2021. 53,000 people made the reverse move. That was calculated by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). The Randstad has been losing popularity since 2014, and since 2017 more people have left than going there.

It is mainly families with children who move to provinces outside the Randstad, as well as those in their fifties and sixties. The only age category to which the west of the country still attracts is that of people between 18 and 30. They often move to the Randstad for study or work.

According to the CBS, the latter explains why student cities of Groningen, Maastricht, Eindhoven, Wageningen, Tilburg and Enschede have a negative relocation balance with the Randstad. After their studies, people flock to the west. However, the vast majority of municipalities see more people coming than going.

Edge of the country

Relatively speaking, the municipality of Nijkerk has the largest influx of Randstad residents, followed by Noord-Beveland and Culemborg. These are municipalities that are still fairly close to the Randstad. However, municipalities on the outskirts of the country also welcome more people from the west on balance than they lose. Westerwolde, Pekela (both East Groningen) and Westerveld (South Drenthe) also have a large influx.

Statistics Netherlands has not investigated the causes of the development, but it is plausible that the situation on the housing market plays a role. The fact that the Randstad has a negative relocation balance with the rest of the country does not mean that the population there has shrank: birth, death and migration also affect the population.

The Randstad is defined by Statistics Netherlands on the basis of the number of jobs that can be reached within fifty kilometres. It consists of the provinces of Utrecht, South Holland and the southern part of North Holland. Based on that definition, approximately 7 million people live within the Randstad and 10 million outside it.

The ‘rest’ of the Netherlands also consists of two parts. The ‘national periphery’ includes the three northern provinces, Zeeland, Limburg plus a large part of Overijssel, the Achterhoek and the Kop van Noord-Holland. The other parts of the country fall under the intermediate zone.





