Trees | The pictures show: Only the carcasses remained of dozens of trees in Helsinki's Töölö

Along Mannerheimintie, in Töölö, all the trees along the street were cut down from a distance of hundreds of meters. Now the area is completely treeless.

Rugged the sight catches the eye of those walking along Helsinki's Mannerheimintie in Taka-Töölö.

Fifty old trees have been cut down between the sidewalk and the highway between Runeberginkatu and Nordenskiöldinkatu.

The sad-looking remains of the trees are no longer standing on the spot.

Of trees the removal is related to the historic major renovation of Mannerheimintie, the second phase of which will begin next fall.

Was there really no other option but to cut down the trees?

Project manager Antti-Juhani Lehtinen The city of Helsinki says no, because the entire technology will be renewed on the street section being renovated, which requires deep trenches.

“The trees also looked a bit damaged, because their living conditions have been harsh. The street structure is moderately gravelly, and the rock surfaces are close to the ground surface. There is not enough growing ground there,” he says.

“The trees have tried to survive.”

Kävelykatu changed to look like a desert before on Mannerheimintie in Taka-Töölö in Helsinki.

Under renovation the living conditions of the trees are going to be improved.

According to Lehtinen, long, deep and wide growth platforms are built for the new trees to be planted, where the root system has enough space to spread out and get nutrients.

A tree often takes years, even decades, to grow to its full extent, so the new trees are likely to be smaller than those cut down for years to come.

Lehtinen has no information about the age of the felled trees. Most of the trees were lindens.

According to Lehtinen, the trees were wanted to be cut down already so that the nesting season of the birds would be disturbed as little as possible.

Already in the past, due to street works, considerably older, sturdy deciduous trees were felled from Etu-Töölö, Hesperianpuisto and in front of the Parliament.

