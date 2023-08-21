Poplars planted by former French President de Gaulle destroyed in Volgograd

On August 20, poplars allegedly planted by former French President Charles de Gaulle were destroyed in Volgograd. The portal reports V1.RU.

The trees grew in the private sector on Kubinskaya Street in the Krasnooktyabrsky District. There were 20 poplars in total, the last three were destroyed. According to urban legend, they were planted by France’s first president in December 1944. Official data confirm that de Gaulle visited the area during that period, but it is not known for certain whether he had a hand in planting trees.

According to local residents, the site on which the trees grew was changed by the owner, who decided to get rid of the poplars. “It is unlikely that anyone told them about where these poplars came from here,” the source said.

In July, the developer PIK demolished a monument to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War on the territory of the Moscow Fat Plant in order to build a residential complex. A monument dedicated to the deceased employees of the enterprise was found broken next to residential buildings.