Depression, especially in urban areas, is on the rise. Mental health outcomes are influenced, among other things, by the type of environment in which you live. Previous studies had shown that green spaces in cities are associated with benefits for people who experience mental illness, but most of these studies were based on self-reported responses by participants, which makes it difficult to compare them and generalize conclusions about the effects of the nature in metropolitan areas.

An interdisciplinary research team from the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research (UFZ), the iDiv and the University of Leipzig tried to fine-tune the scope of the research by involving an objective indicator: antidepressant prescriptions.

To find out if a specific type of “everyday” green space, such as trees on neighborhood sidewalks, could positively influence mental health, the researchers included the number and type of trees on the street in the questions. and their proximity to home and analyzed whether these data correlated with the number of antidepressants prescribed.

The researchers analyzed data from nearly 10,000 inhabitants from Leipzig, a medium-sized city in Germany, who participated in the LIFE-Adult health study, which is carried out at the local university’s Faculty of Medicine.

Combining that with data on the number and species type of stray trees across the city of Leipzig, the researchers were able to identify the association between antidepressant prescriptions and the number of stray trees at different distances from the participants’ homes. For the analysis, it was taken into account that other factors that are known to be associated with depression, such as employment, sex, age and body weight, were not affected.

More trees around the house (less than 100 meters) were associated with a reduced risk of prescription of antidepressant medications, according to the results of the work published in Nature. The association was especially strong for the most disadvantaged groups.

According to the authors of the study, as these social groups are at higher risk of being prescribed antidepressants in that country, street trees in cities can serve as a nature-based solution for good mental health.

Likewise, street trees can also help reduce the “gap” in health inequality between economically different social groups. However, in this study no association of tree types and depression could be demonstrated.

Jacaranda in bloom, in Buenos Aires. Photo Xinhua / Martín Zabala.

Nature-based solution

“Our finding suggests that street trees, a form of small-scale, publicly accessible urban green space, can help bridge the gap in health inequalities between economically different social groups,” states the study’s lead author, Melissa Marselle.

“This is good news because street trees are relatively easy to come by and their number can be increased without much planning effort, “he added.

As an environmental psychologist, she conducted research at UFZ and iDiv and now works at De Montford University in Leicester, UK. Marselle hopes that the investigation “will encourage municipalities to plant trees in the streets of urban areas as a way to improve mental health and reduce social inequalities. “

“Importantly, most planning guidelines for urban green spaces are often based on intentional visits for recreation“adds Diana Bowler (iDiv, FSU, UFZ), the team’s data analyst.” Our study shows that the everyday nature close to home, the biodiversity that you see out the window or when you walk or drive to work, school or shopping, is important for mental health. “This finding is especially in times of confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bowler adds.

And it’s not just human health that could benefit. “We consider adding trees on the street in urban residential areas to be a nature-based solution that can not only promote mental health, but can also contribute to climate change mitigation and biodiversity conservation, “states lead author Professor Aletta Bonn, who heads the department of ecosystem services at UFZ, iDiv and Friedrich-Schiller-of the University of Jena.” To create these synergistic effects, we don’t even large-scale expensive parks are needed: more trees along the streets will be enough. And that’s a relatively inexpensive measure. “

“This scientific contribution can be a basis for city planners to save and possibly improve the quality of life of the inhabitants, in particular, in densely populated areas and in central areas of the city “, concluded Professor Toralf Kirsten, from the University of Leipzig.