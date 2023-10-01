Trees | In England, I mourn an old tree that was maliciously cut down and made it into the Robin Hood movie

in Britain is saddened by the maliciously felled old tree so much that he takes care of the area National Trust organization has asked people to stay away from the area.

The BBC reportsthat hundreds of people have visited the world-famous landmark since the tree was felled between Wednesday and Thursday night.

The National Trust says the area is now closed while the tree is examined and the safety of the area is ensured.

planted at the end of the 19th century, From the mountain maple known as Sycamore Gap became famous in 1991 when it was featured in a movie Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves. It was also awarded the Woodland Trust’s Tree of the Year title in 2016.

One of the most photographed trees in all of Britain stood next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland National Park in northern England. Hadrian’s Wall is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Northumberland Police believe the tree was felled deliberately and maliciously. On Thursday, the police told that he arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident, who was later released on bail. On Friday, the police announced about the arrest of a man in his sixties.

Northumbrian crime commissioner of police Rebecca Fenney-Menzies calls the felling of the tree “senseless destruction” that has targeted a world-famous landmark and local treasure. He says that the shock, horror and anger that followed the incident is justified.

The police have also asked people for any information they can about the incident “no matter how small or insignificant it may seem.” However, Fenney-Menzies asks people to avoid speculation both within the community and on social media.

Leading National Trust operations in the area Andrew Poad has speculated on the BBC so much so that since it can be concluded from the stump that the tree was in very good shape, a new shoot could be made to grow from it.

of the Woodland Trust Mark Feather however, reminds in the same story that even a small tree would take years to grow, and a tree like the lost one would take 150–200 years to grow.

In the British media many have remembered the tree and especially the locals have told their stories related to the tree. The Observer According to the National Trust, the memorial stones that people have left in memory of their loved ones have been collected from the base of the tree.

Tony Gates The agency responsible for Northumberland National Park says in the Observer’s story that at first they thought the tree had fallen due to Storm Agnes and thought that maybe it was time for the tree to go. Twenty minutes later, he learned that the tree had been felled on purpose.

Gates describes the tree as part of the cultural identity of North-East England and thinks that people will view what happened as an insult to the region’s cultural heritage.

“It (cutting down the tree) is almost like taking away a piece of the place’s identity,” he says.

The nearby brew pub and inn Twice Brewed Inn has told on Facebook that he will pay a bar bill of £1,500 (over €1,700) to whoever gives the police a tip leading to the arrest and conviction of the culprit.