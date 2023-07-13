In Horst aan de Maas in Limburg, they are completely done with owners of solar panels who illegally put saws in trees to increase the yield of their panels. They strike more and more often, trees are even poisoned. Anyone who goes that far in the future can expect a substantial claim for damages.

The number of reports of illegal tree pruning is growing in Horst aan de Maas. And the municipality has no idea why: in many cases, solar panels have just been installed in the area. The fact that trees are even poisoned is unbearable for the municipality. The importance of the tree comes first, Horst aan de Maas now makes clear.

If you want to install a solar panel, you must first see whether there is a tree nearby and what effect it has on the panels – even if it grows in the future. ‘If it turns out that the return to be achieved is insufficient due to the presence of trees, you will have to make an independent assessment as to whether the installation of solar panels is worthwhile.’ See also Bolsonaro asks for suspension of action on interference in the PF

Damage claim

Not only in Horst aan de Maas, some (aspiring) owners of solar panels have a difficult relationship with the greenery in their neighbourhood. Take Jan Ettema from Apeldoorn, for example, who wanted to make his 1930s home more sustainable by installing solar panels. A whole row of trees however, provides so much shade that it is not profitable to place it. And in Boxmeer did some of the inhabitants fear the coming of a great colony-oaks: should not the shadow spoil their produce?

But in Horst aan de Maas they are clear: anyone who uses the saw – or worse – for such a reason, can count on a solid claim for damages. An appraiser determines the height by looking at the value of the tree and how much it costs to replace it. On top of that amount come the appraisal costs.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: See also Political Ash Wednesday of the CSU: 200 guests allowed