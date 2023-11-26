Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

Trees are an important part of the environment, and they play a prominent role in maintaining environmental balance, mitigating carbon emissions caused by humans, helping to mitigate the rise in global temperatures and protecting beaches from erosion.

Ghaf

One of the trees that greatly preserve the environment is “Al-Ghaf”, or “Al-Ghafa”, one of the authentic trees in the Emirates. It is a symbol of steadfastness and coexistence in the desert. It represents great cultural value. It is considered a perennial plant and grows mainly in the Arabian desert, specifically in the south. The eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula is a very rare tree, but it is found in abundance in the Emirates, and it grows in Saudi Arabia, India and Pakistan under the name “Jahand”.

The Ghaf tree is distinguished by its ease of reproduction and rapid growth. It adapts to the environmental atmosphere surrounding it in an unparalleled way, as its roots go deep into distances that can reach 50 metres. It is found in plains and sand dunes, and the height of each tree reaches 12 metres, and it tolerates the most severe drought conditions. Heat and salinity, and is not affected by sunlight.

In addition to the benefits of ghafah in the manufacture of medicines and cosmetics, it benefits humans greatly, and has a high ability to combat desertification. It works to reduce carbon emissions by absorbing them, thus helping to reduce the effects of climate change and improving air quality. It has a lifespan of up to 10 years and can trap about 34.65 kilograms of carbon dioxide annually.

These trees can be used as windbreaks. Ghaf tree resin is also used to paint pottery and as glue. Its components are used in the manufacture of hair dyes, fuel and livestock fodder. Many people are keen to grow it to benefit from its medicinal benefits for the digestive system and the treatment of sore throats, skin diseases and others.

Mangrove

Mangroves, or mangroves, are trees that preserve the environment, tropical trees found in coastal areas, and are important for coastal ecosystems. It acts as a barrier between sea and land, protecting beaches from erosion, winds, waves, and floods, and ensuring educational stability for coastal areas.

Mangrove trees include approximately 54 species, and are distinguished by their unique ability to live in salty environments. They are grown on the coasts, grow in abundance in tidal areas, and provide an ideal environment for many living organisms and seabirds, due to their branches and roots that constitute a place for mating and living.

Mangroves are one of the rarest plants on Earth, as this type of tree is found in only four places around the world. It has the ability to improve water quality by filtering pollutants, trapping sediments from the ground, and turning salty water into fresh. Therefore, scientists considered the presence of these trees in a place where What an indication of huge biological environmental diversity.

Mangroves have a high ability to store large amounts of carbon, and it is possible to benefit from this property in combating climate change, as it plays an important role in absorbing carbon emissions, which helps in storing carbon in a more efficient way compared to other ecosystems such as tropical rainforests, and thus the presence of These trees ensure environmental sustainability and protection of rare plants.

Jujube

Jujube, a thorny tree up to 8 meters tall, with rectangular leaves. Its fruit resembles an olive seed with a delicious taste. The Algerian city of Annaba has been famous for its production of this fruit for a long time, and was named that. Its original homeland is China and Japan for four thousand years. It is called the Chinese date, and it is now widespread. In the Levant, Iran, Southeast Asia, New Zealand and the Maghreb, it grows in hot and semi-hot areas.

Jujube cultivation has been developed over centuries to create a sustainable, climate-sensitive agricultural system. Its trees are used as a source of shade to reduce evaporation in the soil, and are intercropped with vegetables, vines, pears, apples and apricots to provide nutrition and livelihoods to the local community. Jujube trees, with their extensive root network, play an important role in preserving biodiversity, as well as in conserving water, preventing soil erosion, and protecting against winds and sandstorms.

Pillars

Argan, or Argania spinosa, is a type of tree endemic to the Kingdom of Morocco. It plays a crucial role in promoting the sustainable development of the local population and in mitigating the negative effects of climate change in the region. It grows in arid areas, and is the specific type of a forest ecosystem known as Arcaneri, which is rich in endemic plants. It is characterized by its ability to withstand harsh environments characterized by water scarcity, the risk of erosion, and poor soil.

In March 2021, the United Nations General Assembly adopted May 10 of each year as International Argan Tree Day, to highlight its role in strengthening resilient societies, contributing to food security and adaptation to climate change, in addition to empowering rural women by supporting and strengthening cooperatives and agricultural organizations.

Argan trees have been grown for centuries, with resilient ecosystems and agricultural biodiversity. For these reasons, they have been recognized and protected by United Nations institutions and are considered a valuable cultural heritage. The importance of the tree is mainly due to the oil-rich grains that are extracted from its fruits. Its oil is world-famous for its multiple uses. Rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, it is used in cooking, cosmetics and medicinal purposes.