How many interior angles greater than 180º can a polygon have based on its number of sides? We asked ourselves last week.

A triangle cannot have any; It’s obvious, but since sight sometimes deceives us, let’s say that, since the interior angles of any triangle add up to 180º, for there to be an angle of more than 180º the sum of the other two would have to be negative, which it is impossible (at least in the framework of Euclidean geometry).

A concave quadrilateral can have only one angle greater than 180º, and a pentagon can have two. How many concave angles can a hexagon, a heptagon, an octagon have, at most?

There are several paths (how many?) by which one can go from one vertex to the opposite of a 3 x 3 grid, traversing the sides of the squares and in the least number of steps possible (“monotonous paths”, which starting from the vertex lower left go to the upper right taking only steps up and to the right). If we put the additional condition that the paths do not cross the diagonal of the grid, the number is reduced to 5, which is the number of Catalan C₃, and the same happens with the nxn grids for any value of n: the number of monotonic paths that are distinct and do not intersect the diagonal is always Cno.

C.no it is also the number of binary trees of n + 1 nodes without children (called leaves or outer nodes) in which each node has 2 children or none. In the image we see a binary tree of this type with 4 leaves, so there will be C₃ = 5 different trees. Can you draw them all? And in the case of trees with 5, 6, 7… leaves?

As for Dick’s words, there are 5 of length 6:

000111

001011

010011

001101

010101

In general, there are Cn Dick words of length 2no; in this case, like 2no = 6, the number of distinct words is C₃ = 5 (and what about words of odd length?).

Delannoy numbers

To go step by step from one vertex to the opposite of a grid, we can follow a “monotonous path”, as we have just seen, which is one of many ways (there are more than sixty recorded, can you think of any different from the ones we have already seen?) to reach the numbers of Catalan. If, in addition to the steps up and to the right, diagonally ascending steps are also allowed (that is, in a north, east or northeast direction), we have the Delannoy paths, named after the French army officer and amateur mathematician Henri Delannoy (1833-1915). The number of distinct Delannoy paths in a mxn grid leading from the southwest corner (0, 0) to the northeast corner (m, n) is the Delannoy number for that grid and is represented as D (m, n ).

In the image we see the 13 different Delannoy paths for a 2 x 2 grid: D(2, 2) = 13. What is the Delannoy number for a 2 x 3 grid? And for a 3 x 3? Can you find a general formula that gives the number D(m,n) as a function of m and n?

