Paranaense team is the 6th of the Brasileirão to negotiate the rights of SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol)

O Coritiba Foot Ball Club announced this Tuesday (May 9, 2023) the sale of the club to investment funds managed by Treecorp Partners. The value of the operation exceeds R$ 1.3 billion.

The contract involves the full discharge of the team’s debts and investments such as the construction of the new CT (training center) and the renovation of the Couto Pereira stadium.

Here is the breakdown of investments:

stadium modernization – BRL 500 million;

operation & budget – BRL 450 million;

debt payment – ​​BRL 270 million;

CT construction – R$ 100 million.

On the other hand, Treecorp will control 90% of SAF (Sociedada Anônima de Futebol) in Coritiba. In video published on YouTube, the club said the goals will be “maximized” with increased revenue and success in the field.

According to the material, the team already started the reformulation process 2 years ago, producing profit in both. “The next step in this revolution depends on the professionalization that only SAF is able to offer”says the video.

Coritiba said that over the next 10 years resources will be allocated “expressives never seen in the history of the club”. It highlighted contributions to the divisions of women’s football and the base categories.

The sale now depends on the approval of Coritiba’s deliberative council, the shareholders’ meeting and the judicial recovery court. The team said that further information will be released in the “next days”.

Alviverde from Paraná is the 6th Serie A team of the Brazilian Championship to migrate to the business management model. Bahia, Botafogo, Cruzeiro, Cuiabá and Vasco had already done so.