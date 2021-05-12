Tree | There is already an acute shortage of sawn timber in some places – Puurakentaja predicts that prices will rise until the end of the summer

If the situation in the timber market does not stabilize, record prices in Finnish sawn timber may soon be alarmed.
World production chains are confused as a result of the effects of the corona pandemic and surprising spikes in demand.
One of the phenomena of the spring has been the shortage of lumber. In the United States, the price of wood has even increased tenfold since last fall, when demand has exceeded supply many times over.
