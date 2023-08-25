In the Vietnamese city of Ho Chi Minh, this house is divided into five prisms that serve as homes and pots in which to plant trees.

The first issue last week caught the attention of our regular commenters and led to some interesting observations (see comments from author’s riddles). The key is to realize that since the narrator questions the other nine people present and finds that they all have shaken a different number of hands, and since no one shakes their partner’s hand, the number of handshakes people consulted will be, respectively, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Therefore, the couple who has shaken 8 hands has not shaken any (it is the only candidate for 0 handshakes, since all other people have shaken hands with their partner). Similarly, the person who has shaken 7 hands is paired with the one who has shaken 1 (i.e., who has only shaken hands with the one who has shaken 8), the one who has shaken 6 with the one who has shaken 2, the one who has shaken 5 with whom he has shaken 3, and the one who has shaken 4 is the narrator’s partner, who has also shaken 4. It is easier to see by making a diagram in which each of the 10 people is represented with a dot and each squeeze of hands with a line joining two points.

In the ten statement problem, only the ninth statement can be true. In the original version of the problem, with 1969 statements, only the number 1968 was true.

Despite the ambiguity of the statement of the third problem, the solution is unique: the cards are the king of spades, the queen of spades, and the queen of hearts. But in what order are they on the table?

Regarding Sam Loyd’s problem, Rafael Granero sends the solution in the attached figure, in which all the squares are destroyed by removing 10 toothpicks. It can improve? The answer is yes: it can be achieved by removing only 9 toothpicks. As?

The Dudeney Trees

After talking about Sam Loyd, the great American brain teaser, in relation to a classic topic of logic puzzles, such as toothpick withdrawal, it seems appropriate to mention his British counterpart, Henry Dudeneyin relation to another classic theme, planting trees:

One of the best known problems of this type consists of planting 10 trees in 5 rows of 4, and the elegant solution is none other than the pentagram, with the trees at the points of the star and the vertices of the central pentagon. As can be seen in the figure, the starred pentagon does not have to be regular for the solution to be valid (unless it is specified that the trees in each row must be equidistant).

And the solution doesn’t have to be a crashed pentagon either, as Dudeney demonstrated by finding four other different solutions. Can you find any? Can you find them all? And, to raise note: the Dudeney solutions are all symmetric (although, of course, we can deform them and break the symmetry), but there is at least one other solution that is asymmetric and that is not obtained by deformation of the previous ones, can you find it? ?

To finish, and as we plant trees, which are so needed in these times of fires and deforestation, another classic related to Pappus’s theorem (which we will deal with at another time):

A farmer wants to plant 9 trees so that they form 10 straight rows of 3 trees per row. Can he get it?

