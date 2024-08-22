Genoa – For now it is only a code – 21120 Clean Air – inserted in the Dup (Single Programming Document) of the Municipality among the items of projects with investments started and an endowment of 4.5 million euros. Reading the title you understand something more: “Regeneration of the axis Turati-Gramsci-Buozzi-Dinegro square: new urban park”. It is difficult to imagine a park on one of the busiest and most polluted roads in Genoa, the stretch facing the sea that goes from Caricamento to San Benigno, where there are the four lanes of the Sopraelevata and the other four-six of the Aurelia, the Maritime Station, the Principe railway station with the terminus for tourist buses and even an entrance to the Ferry Terminal. But the challenge is precisely that of imagining a different future, less conditioned by vehicular traffic, also for this part of the city.

The inspiration from Renzo Piano

A challenge that takes inspiration from the Masterplan with which the Renzo Piano Building Workshop accompanied the sub-port tunnel project. In that document, in addition to the forecast of the Lanterna Park under which the new infrastructure will pass, a complete redesign of the sea front is envisaged, starting also from the urban planning hypothesis that sees, once the Tunnel is completed and usable, the demolition of the Sopraelevata right in the section between the Maritime Station and Caricamento. On that stretch of road the Municipality imagines a complete redevelopment with trees and cycle paths (which are already there, but are simply those traced on the asphalt). A redevelopment that is linked with the new urban functions that will arise between the Hennebique (to date decidedly behind schedule), the Tabarca and Metellino buildings that will house a new headquarters of the Merchant Marine Academy. But that is also linked with a different mobility in the Principe area, taking advantage of the plan already started by the Ministry of Transport with the Memorandum of Understanding for the underground pedestrian connection between the railway station and the maritime station and the dedicated track for the connection with the airport. In all this, the Municipality’s desire to redevelop the area of ​​Piazza Di Negro, around the subway, the market and the entrance to Via Bologna, fits in, today very congested by traffic and degraded.

Piciocchi: “We are proceeding in batches”

The deputy mayor and councilor for Public Works Pietro Piciocchi explains how it can all be linked: «We used a different line of financing from the Pnrr, the Pon-Metro 21-27, this is a work that we are planning and it takes up the vision of the Coastal Arch Plan. The goal is to redevelop via Turati, via Gramsci and via Buozzi, a fundamental axis to integrate the seaside part of the city with the neighborhoods behind, starting with the Prè area. For example, we are studying a closer and seamless connection between the Commenda area, with the Emigration Museum, and that of the Sea Museum, Hennebique and Ponte Parodi to create a new urban attraction center». The planning is still in progress and the idea is to gradually insert the available funding to realize in different lots the various parts of the redevelopment: «We want to realize in lots the vision of the Plan of reconnecting the coastal arc with the city and overcoming the watertight compartments. We are thinking of rows of trees, of the cycle/pedestrian path».

The issue of the Sopraelevata remainswhich remains the visual element of separation between the marine area and the city: “Clearly it is a project that fits in with and preludes the demolition of a section of the Sopraelevata”, comments Piciocchi. Demolition that is hypothesized in the Tunnel project but not yet financed or confirmed, given that on this point the mayor Marco Bucci has clarified that his successor will take care of it and that the Tunnel project will be independent from the demolition of a section of the Aldo Moro (the variant however has not yet been seen and the project approved and financed by Autostrade provides for demolition in the area of ​​via Madre di Dio to build the ramps between the tunnel and via delle Casaccie).

The deputy mayor then returns to the Dinegro point: «As part of the study started by our planning department I asked to start immediately from the Piazza Dinegro area and from the San Teodoro gate that needs redevelopment. In the coming months we will produce a concept for the entire area and we will begin to build it in lots. Moreover, it is linked to what we are already doing with other interventions, see Piazza Caricamento. It is a project that must look to the next seven-eight years and to a Genoa that will have the Sub-Port Tunnel capable of diverting a lot of traffic from that area. However, we do not want to wait seven-eight years to start, it can be built in lots».

The traffic nodes

The Municipality’s project addresses the situation on one of the city’s main roads, on which the Sub-Port Tunnel should have, in the simulations that were conducted for the design, a decisive impact, reducing the volumes of traffic that currently go on the Sopraelevata. But it would not affect the traffic that uses the roads on the sea front, so other interventions on urban traffic will be necessary, such as increasing public transport with the four axes, the city ZTL (connected to the project of the “digital model” of the city and the control of the gates with smart cameras) and the strengthening of the interchange parking lots that are still little used in the San Benigno area.