02/26/2024 – 10:51

The heavy rains that hit the city of São Paulo last Friday, 23rd, caused the collapse of the wall of the Vila Formosa Cemetery, in the east zone of the capital of São Paulo, where part of the ossuary is located. With the collapse of the structure, bones that were stored there were exposed.

According to the concessionaire Consolare, responsible for administering the cemetery, reported this Monday morning, the 26th, the bones have already been stored correctly in the drawers and the wall is being rebuilt. No deadline was given for the work to be completed.

This is the second similar case to occur in recent weeks. On February 13, the strong storm that hit São Paulo knocked down part of the wall of the Araçá Cemetery, in Pacaembu, west of the capital.

According to the concessionaire Cortel São Paulo, administrator of the site, there were no injuries or damage to the graves in the cemetery at the time. The wall was also redone.

Cemeteries under private management

In the capital of São Paulo, all cemetery and funeral services are provided through four authorized concessionaires: Consolare, Cortel, Maya and Velar SP, according to the Public Services Regulatory Agency of the Municipality of São Paulo (SP-Regula).

Residents can also find more details on how to hire a funeral service through São Paulo City Hall. You can also contact us via telephone 156 or Portal 156.

The division into blocks is as follows:

– Block 1: Consolare: Quarta Parada, Santana, Tremembé, Vila Formosa I and II, Vila Mariana and Consolação;

– Block 2: Consortium Cortel São Paulo: Araçá, Dom Bosco, Santo Amaro, São Paulo and Vila Nova Cachoeirinha;

– Block 3: Maya Group: Campo Grande, Lageado, Lapa, Parelheiros and Saudade;

– Block 4: Velar SP: Freguesia do Ó, Itaquera, Penha, São Luiz, São Pedro and Vila Alpina (crematorium).