Tree | Around 200 people a year die prematurely due to wood burning, so emissions can be reduced

Experts advise how to avoid the formation of dangerous small particle emissions when burning wood.

To come those worried about the size of the winter electricity bill are now buying firewood at an accelerating pace. Finally, it’s also worth learning the right tricks for cleaner wood burning in order to reduce small particle emissions.

“Small wood burning is one of the most important sources of small particles in the outdoor air. Small particles, on the other hand, are the most important group of compounds in outdoor air that affect human health,” states the University researcher Jarkko Tissari from the small particle and aerosol technology laboratory of the University of Eastern Finland.

Wood burning is estimated to cause 200 premature deaths in Finland per year. More than 200 people die in traffic every year.

“Similar effort [ponnistus] should be focused on reducing the harm of wood burning rather than on traffic safety”, adds Tissari.

Small particles densely built residential areas are particularly problematic, because there are more people exposed to particles.

“In certain weather conditions, i.e. when it’s cold and clear, the smoke sinks down. Then there may be large concentrations of small particles in both your yard and your neighbor’s yard, which come from the ventilation and the small crevices of the buildings into the indoor spaces as well. Thus, you are exposed to particles even when you are inside at home,” says the specialist researcher Tarja Yli-Tuomi From the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL).

According to him, the health hazards are similar to those caused, for example, by exposure to traffic emissions.

“For most of them who get symptoms, the particles cause irritation symptoms and mild respiratory symptoms. The throat can be strangled and the eyes itch and the nose can be blocked and cough.”

But, for example, the symptoms of heart and respiratory diseases can be aggravated by small particle emissions.

The biggest ones i.e. more than 2.5 micrometers [millimetrin tuhannesosan] small particles remain in the upper respiratory tract and cause throat and nose congestion and cough, among other things.

“They leave the upper respiratory tract fairly quickly. But the smallest particles go to the peripheral parts of the lungs and can cause an inflammatory reaction there. Even the smallest can enter the bloodstream,” says Yli-Tuomi.

According to him, with this wound, among other things, mechanisms related to exposure to air pollution in terms of neurological diseases are being studied.

How so we burn wood more cleanly? According to Tissari, many things affect the emissions of wood burning, but the first thing he mentions is the importance of awareness.

“Be aware that your own actions can affect emissions. Perhaps quite a lot of people in Finland also smoke without even thinking about how to smoke. But, for example, the method of use strongly affects emissions,” says Tissari.

Awareness may require that you have to change your own familiar ways of use. According to him, it is also worth following the operating instructions of modern new devices in particular.

“Combustion device emissions can be high, regardless of the device, if the way of use is bad. It is affected, for example, by the fuel and its quality. Only dry and clean wood should be used, and at least garbage should not be burned in the fireplace. It directly affects emissions, but it also affects the use of the device, for example by blocking the air passages,” Tissari points out.

High Judge on the other hand, reminds us that incineration causes a lot of emissions. Kitupolto means burning wood with too little air. On the contrary, sufficient air must be given to the fire.

According to Yli-Tuomen, you can also learn how to start a fire from the top.

“Nor should you fill the nest with trees. There must also be air left there, where the combustion takes place.”

An easy way to check the cleanliness of the combustion is to go outside and see what is coming out of the chimney.

“Sure, in the beginning there is a lot of smoke, but the more colorless it is, the better it has been. If dark and bitter-smelling smoke comes out, try better next time”, Yli-Tuomi laughs.