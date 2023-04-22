Milan or Inter with nothing to lose in the Champions League final. Juve and Roma have the right means for the Europa League. And Fiorentina looks like the big names in the Conference. Unbelievable: or maybe yes?

Mission Impossible. Triple mission. Five Italians in the semifinals of the three cups didn’t even happen in the good old days. Can we win it all? In 1990 we succeeded. A finalist is certain, Inter Milan or Inter Milan, but in Istanbul they will compete against a top European player (City or Real). Juve, Roma and Fiorentina must win the ticket for the Euroleague and Conference finals, but the opponents are less formidable. Little Spain around, little England. Even the very rich cry. Early to say “renaissance”, but we play it. The much reviled Italian football…

Champions League — From the day of the draw, no one doubts: the winner of the Champions League will come out on the side of the scoreboard of City, Madrid and PSG. And therefore Ancelotti-Guardiola would be the anticipated final. All true, but how can we ignore that the Champions League doesn’t always reward the favourites? Also last year Real took a couple of qualifiers by the hair and then imposed its “culture” on Liverpool. A speech that Inter and Milan don’t mind: with the lights off you can see better. The third Milan derby in history is worth a priceless treasure: both hanging in the balance in the league and returning from an exaggerated international fast (Inter since 2010, Milan since 2007). The favourite? The billion dollar question. Inzaghi seems born for direct elimination, consistent in the times of the times to his 3-5-2, Pioli is chameleonic in adapting to every situation of his own and that of his opponents. Their path has many parallels: two successes (Milan at home and Inter away), two draws (vice versa). Inter built their qualifications with Porto and Benfica away, Milan at the San Siro with Tottenham and Napoli. The first leg is Milan-Inter, ideal for both. In direct clashes, so far, Inter are better. And then? City have more solutions, they are less decipherable, they attack and crush with class and fury, but they have won out of five in the Champions League. Real is much more classic but has an enveloping game that enhances Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo, Modric. Ancelotti doesn’t invent but he knows how to win, Pep sometimes invents too much and winning is an obsession for him. Maybe Real is better for Inter, Milan can respond to City. See also Abraham with the head makes Roma dream: Mou in the Conference final will challenge Feyenoord

Europa League — Two out of four Italians in the Champions League, the same in the Europa League. No derby, hopefully postponed to the final. And less “training” opponents, to quote Capello: one thing is Milan-Inter with its baggage of emotions, tradition, history, poisons, another Sevilla (for Juve) and Leverkusen (with Roma). A Champions League finalist is certain, two in the Europa League are not heresy. Leverkusen are in the middle-upper range in Germany, and so far they haven’t passed particularly prohibitive shifts: Monaco, Ferencvaros, Union St. Gilloise. In Spain it’s even worse in Seville which, however, is “the” Europa League team: they have won 6 in the last 17 editions, in 2020 with Conte’s Inter. They come from the Champions League like Juve who have more qualities but an attitude that is sometimes risky due to an excess of defence. Not that Rome is the image of the attack. However, Mourinho has won two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues and a Conference and has never lost a final except for the Super Cup: he always knows how to do it. Allegri suffered two knockouts in the final but against Messi and Ronaldo and a richer squad. Juve-Roma is not an improbable final. Not even for bettors who give the black and whites in the front row and the yellow and reds on par with Leverkusen. See also Boyaca Chico vs. America, live: follow the League live

conference league — What are we going to do with this Conference League?, many wondered when, to satisfy the “little ones” now out of the big games, UEFA launched a new third tournament. Tell Rome that since Conference 2022 it has found the strength and enthusiasm for a psychological relaunch. Tell that to Fiorentina who are now in the semifinals and dream of a trophy after the 1961 Cup Winners’ Cup (the first). It won’t be the Champions League, but that’s now a very limited circle issue. The Conference means a lot to our system because, compared to the past, the Italians no longer snub the “minor tournament” on Thursdays, as happened for the Europa League. Today Fiorentina is even the favorite (even for bookmakers). On paper they are stronger than Basel, put back in place by Vogel but still weak in defence. Once the Swiss are overtaken, the Italian would find one between Alkmaar and West Ham: once upon a time the English would have been the danger, but the Premier perhaps squeezes its teams too much, arriving out of breath and less equipped than in the past in managing the 180′. Money doesn’t rhyme with cups. Perhaps the Dutch are better (fourth in the league). Perhaps the real danger is Fiorentina itself, which risked complicating its life with Lech. Winning the Conference qualifies for the Europa League. And the two semi-finals (even the Italian Cup) show that this is a knockout team. See also Milan, here is the third shirt. He will debut on Saturday with Bologna

April 22, 2023

