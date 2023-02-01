Today, 1 February 2023, the Treaty between the Italian Republic and the French Republic for enhanced bilateral cooperation, the so-called Quirinal Treaty, officially enters into force. A little over a year after its signing on 26 November 2021, underlines the Farnesina, the Treaty seals the strategic relationship between Italy and France, a relationship that has deep roots in our common history and looks towards the future. Past and present difficulties have taught us that strengthening our bilateral dialogue is the best way to protect the interests of our national communities in Europe and around the world.

The collaboration between the Italian and French administrations, already well underway, will now be able to unfold in new joint initiatives and in strengthened common work in the EU, in line with the special responsibility of Italy and France as founding countries.

Their common commitment in the EU will allow Italy and France to enforce the synergies between their respective positions in Europe and at the same time to prevent or resolve possible divergences. Through this Treaty, Italy and France therefore intend to give new impetus to the European project, to respond to the many challenges that are at the top of our citizens’ concerns and that only a more integrated Europe can tackle, concludes the Farnesina.