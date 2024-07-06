Treats | These tips will make the best pancake of the summer

Dainties|In the summer, there is perhaps nothing better than enjoying a pancake with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Pancake is always wonderful and served with fresh summer berries it is a real delicacy. A sheet pan is also a practical choice if you need a larger set of easily prepared food for the coffee table or even for a group of people in a cottage.

Pancakes can be made in many ways. It gets especially fluffy when the eggs and sugar are first whipped with an electric mixer. There is a considerable amount of sugar in the attached instructions due to the foaming of the eggs and the taste, but you can reduce the amount if you wish.

You can add a small amount of browned butter to the wonderful nutty-flavored panna batter. It can burn quite easily, so it’s not a good idea to leave the stove during this work phase. If necessary, the pot can be lifted from the plate from time to time.

Whipped cream enriched with mascarpone is prepared as a side dish for pannari. The instructions also suggest a slightly lighter alternative: instead of whipped cream, you can spoon Turkish yogurt on top of the pan, seasoned with lime juice and grated lime zest.