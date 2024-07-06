Treats | These tips will make the best pancake of the summer

Dainties|In the summer, there is perhaps nothing better than enjoying a pancake with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.
Pancake is always wonderful and served with fresh summer berries it is a real delicacy. A sheet pan is also a practical choice if you need a larger set of easily prepared food for the coffee table or even for a group of people in a cottage.
Pancakes can be made in many ways. It gets especially fluffy when the eggs and sugar are first whipped with an electric mixer. There is a considerable amount of sugar in the attached instructions due to the foaming of the eggs and the taste, but you can reduce the amount if you wish.
You can add a small amount of browned butter to the wonderful nutty-flavored panna batter. It can burn quite easily, so it’s not a good idea to leave the stove during this work phase. If necessary, the pot can be lifted from the plate from time to time.
Whipped cream enriched with mascarpone is prepared as a side dish for pannari. The instructions also suggest a slightly lighter alternative: instead of whipped cream, you can spoon Turkish yogurt on top of the pan, seasoned with lime juice and grated lime zest.
Pancake flavored with toasted butter
1 sheet pan
45 minutes
100 g of butter
4 eggs
2 dl sugar
1 l whole milk
4½ dl wheat flour
½ tsp salt
(vanilla pod)
1. Brown the butter in a saucepan over medium heat until it foams. Browning takes about 3 minutes. Pour the butter and also scrape the browned whey into another container to cool.
2. Whip the eggs and sugar in a bowl with an electric mixer. Mix ½ liter of milk into the foam. Add wheat flour, salt and about ¾ dl of browned butter and mix. Save the rest of the butter for greasing. (Split the vanilla pod and scrape the seeds into the dough.) Add the rest of the milk and mix. Let the dough rise for 15 minutes at room temperature. Meanwhile, heat the oven to full power.
3. Cover the baking sheet with baking paper. Pour the dough onto the tray and put the tray in the oven. Bake for 1 minute at full power and then lower the temperature to 200 degrees. Bake for about 20–25 minutes, depending on the size of the oven and pan, i.e. the thickness of the pancake.
4. Grease a hot pan with browned butter and serve with candied strawberries and whipped cream.
Tip Season the pannari with cardamom instead of vanilla and serve it with whipped cream enriched with mascarpone cheese. You get a fresh and lighter side dish than whipped cream or mascarpone when you flavor Turkish yogurt with lime juice and grated lime zest.
Recipe: Jouni Toivanen/Gloria’s food and wine
#Treats #tips #pancake #summer
Leave a Reply