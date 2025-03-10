The Treaton Group, responsible for the Division of Industrial Vehicles of the Volkswagen Group, raised its profits by 14% last year, until they were placed at 2,803 million euros.

The business figure of Treat Group It grew by 1%, until it was 47,473 million euros. This increase has occurred thanks to a favorable market and products combination, as well as a better mix in the prices of its industrial segment.

The German consortium marketed a total of 334,215 unitswhich meant a slight decrease of 1% in the interannual comparison. Of these, 278,130 corresponded to trucks, 1% less than in 2023; another 28,413 deliveries were bus, 6% less; and 27,672 units were from MAN commercial vans, 4% more in an interannual rate.

As regards orders, these were stable with 263,575 new operations. Of these, 208,519 corresponded to trucks, 1% less than in 2023; Another 32,235 were bus, 8% more than the previous year; and 22,821 were from MAN commercial vans, 6% less.

The deliveries of electrical models by Traton registered a decrease of 17.2%, until they were 1,700 units. Of these, 740 corresponded to the MAN brand, 32.4% less; Another 120 were Volkswagen Truck & Bus, which meant 31.2% more than in 2023; Another 270 were delivered by Scania, 8.1% more; and 610 were from ITT, 8.5% less than the previous year. Despite this fall in the deliveries of electric models, Christian Levin, CEO of True Group, said that orders in this segment grew almost 60%, with about 4,000 new orders.

The operating benefit of Treaton Group grew by 11.8% in 2024until reaching 4,209 million euros. Also, the margin of the consortium amounted to 0.6 points, to reach 9.2%. A figure that exceeds the forecasts that the company had for 2024, since it estimated to achieve a profitability on sales of between 7% and 8%.

For Fiscal Year 2024, the Executive and Supervision Councils of Treatment have been proposed to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on May 14, 2025, the payment of a dividend of 1.70 euros per share (previous year: 1.50 euros). This proposal is equivalent to a Total disbursement of 850 million euroswhich represents an increase of 13.3% compared to 2023, when the group paid a dividend worth 750 million euros.

Forecasts for 2025

Looking ahead to this exercise, Treaton Group anticipates a slowdown in the global economy, so he estimates that the demand for trucks in key markets could decrease.

The company expects the development of its sales sales to be in a range of –5% to +5% and that its adjusted operating return on sales will be maintained between 7.5% and 8.5%.