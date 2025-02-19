The summer body must work in winter, so you don’t have to waste more time if your goal is to eliminate fat that accumulates in the belly. The genetics and the constitution of the male body cause the belly to be the ‘weak point’ of most men. Eliminate that float It will only be possible being very constant with Sport and dietbut sometimes, it is necessary to resort to aesthetics too. Located fat is the most rebellious and complicated to undo, but there are various treatments that help fight it. Radiofrequency, laser, mesotherapy … even surgery in some cases are the solution to wear a marked abdomen, but professionals remember that having healthy lifestyle habits are essential.

Lipo, the treatment designed by the elected doctor Navarrete

Lipo is the combined treatment of laserlipolysis® together with body remodel sessions aesthetic physio, specific in modeling, which is perfect for remodeling areas such as the abdomen, chest, flanks, arms, and even the area of ​​the gantry. The doctor ELECTA NAVARRETE explains that «treatment is practiced with smartlipo technology, using a laser with a determined wavelength and pulse so as not to damage surrounding tissues or affect the lymphatic system. In this way, injuries and burns are avoided, promoting tissue retraction, producing collagen and reducing sagging, as well as the elimination of fat by individual areas. Next, work in cabin with the enmodeling techniqueapplying Stimulating massage of lymphatic drainage for the elimination of fat along with other techniques that encourage the improvement of muscle tone, achieving the maximum remodeled of the treated area ».

Ambulatory treatment is performed with minimal anesthesia in the area to be treated. The used laser, from Deka, minimizes the risk of burns, while fat is eliminated through lymphatic massages, subsequent, without aspiration or invasive procedures. The results are visible from the first session, and can reduce up to two sizes. It is necessary, yes, take a compression strip for several days. They are recommended between 6 and 8 ENMODELING sessions, after laser treatment. Price in the clinic of the elected doctor Navarrete (Madrid): 1,500-2,000 euros.

EMSCULPT NEO at the Olalla Álvarez Clinic Aesthetic

From the Olalla Álvarez Clinic Aesthetic (Monte Esquinza, 18, Madrid) propose the emsculpt neo protocol to eliminate fat and define the entire area. The clinic team explains that «Combine two treatments in a single session. On the one hand, the radiofrequency focused on the loss of fat located and helping to see a more marked and defined abdomen. On the other hand, it uses HIFEM technology that helps stimulate muscle strengthening it. Doing it in the abdomen would be equivalent to 20,000 abdominalsit’s like performing 6 weeks of intensive gym.









Emsculpt neo manages to reduce fat and Develop the muscleand also, it has the advantage that it is painless, and allows you to return to the routine without resting. The results, according to the experts of the clinic, are visible and durable from the four treatment session. Although from the first you can see results. «More than 30 clinical studies showed EMSCULPT neo helps the elimination of fat and muscle development. The data that were shown were +25% of more muscle and -30% less fat, ”according to the clinic. Price: € 300 session and the 5 sessions bonus € 799.

Mesotherapy at the Bonome Clinic

From the Bonome Clinic (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), the doctor Amanda Luis Alemán He explains that “the combination of cardiovascular and strength training is the most effective in reducing abdominal fat and improving health in general,” but aesthetic medicine treatments are good allies. According to their experience, the three most effective treatments to reduce abdomen fat are «radiofrequencythrough electromagnetic waves, the deep layers of the skin are heated, stimulating collagen production, reducing localized fat and improving the firmness of the abdominal area; lipolaser that disintegrates fat cells, allowing the body to eliminate the remains through the lymphatic system; and Mesotherapy».

The latter consists of «micro-injections of lipolytic substances such as phosphatidylcholine, deoxicolic acid or L-carnitine, which help break down fat cells, stimulate circulation and improve skin quality. This treatment is ideal for small or localized fats, such as abdominal float ». The expert warns that a Previous diagnosis and determine both the combination of treatments and the number of sessions that each patient requires. In all three cases they are non -invasive techniques, which allow to continue with life habits. In the case of Mesotherapy, between 6 and 12 sessions are advised, one per week. Price of mesotherapy: € 85, by session.

Abdominal marking surgery in Sain Clinics

Surgery is another option when looking ‘Six Pack’ in summer. Laura PomaresCEO of Sain Clinics (Diego de León, 23, Madrid) warns «Plastic surgery is not a remedy to lose weight, we managed to give a great push eliminating body fat and skin in some cases. But we must always be clear that surgery should be taken care of with food and sport ». The ideal patient to perform an abdominal marking, according to the expert, “is the one who has a healthy nutrition and does sportsbut fails to remove the fat from the abdomen. With the liposculpture we managed to remove the fat and with the use of technology in the operating room we help the skin not be flaccid after fat withdrawal. Unlike liposculpture, the abdominoplasty We do it when a man has had a great weight loss and has too much skin in the abdomen that we will not retract with technology. In this case we will combine a liposculpture with abdominoplasty ».

Being surgery, it must be taken into account that a postoperativea few days in which the patient must stand at home, and a time in which he will not be able to make efforts. In addition, Laura Pomares emphasizes that “the postoperative period will be 50% of the success of the result and it must be done perfectly. Postoperative care in our clinic is carried out with Manual massages and technology. The patient should carry some accessories such as girdle, tables, cushion … we like to insist that the postoperative period is of maximum importance to obtain an excellent result, many people think that surgery ends once they leave the operating room and it is not so. The result will begin to see after 30 days, but the final result of these surgeries will not reach up to 6 months. Price: € 8000, which includes both surgery and subsequent treatments.

Report an error



