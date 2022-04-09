Beijing, China.- juneliaa 40-year-old woman from Dominica, is uterine disease patient for several years and on April 7, World Health Day, he celebrated a month after receiving surgery after which no longer have to endure abdominal pain that he was experiencing

Thanks to the arrival of the Chinese medical team to offer me this operation. I was actually planning on having a hysterectomy to remove my uterus, because I just couldn’t imagine continuing these years of having to go through this pain and discomfort,” Junelia said after undergoing a tumor resection. The Dominican went to several hospitals to seek adequate treatment.

She was diagnosed with multiple uterine fibroids and hysterectomy was suggested as the treatment plan, which Junelia did not accept. In February she felt excruciating pain again. When she heard that a Chinese medical equipment had come to Dominica to treat various types of tumors, decided to go to them.

Read more: The Covid-19 pandemic shortened life expectancy by up to 3.6 years

At the Dominican-Chinese Friendship Hospital, doctors Zhang Lian and Wang Jian performed magnetic resonance imaging examinations for Junelia. After inquiring in detail about the patient’s medical history, they concluded that Junelia had multiple uterine fibroids with adenomyosis, the largest uterine fibroids were about five centimeters in diameter, and adenomyosis was the main cause of pain. The Chinese medical team informed the hospital that Junelia could be treated with High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU).

The Dominican uses the word “wonderful” to describe the entire March 7 operation. Dr. Wang explained that on the day of the surgery, the hospital reported that the two anesthesiologists had had other emergency operations and suggested that the procedure be cancelled.

Based on years of clinical experience, Dr. Zhang believed that the non-invasive treatment provided by the equipment is less painful and that some patients can complete the treatment without anesthesia. “Everything went well. I went home, I was normal, I had no pain and I was able to relax. The next day, I had no complications“, said Junelia, the first patient at the Dominican-Chinese Friendship Hospital to be treated with the “HIFU” technique.

Wang explained that the full name of the surgical equipment used is Focused Ultrasound Tumor Therapeutic System, an ultrasound ablation treatment technology from the outside of the body to the inside, which is different from traditional open surgery, has no incision, leaves no scars, and causes very little harm to the patient. “The system, developed by the team at Chongqing Medical University, China, is a large medical device with completely independent intellectual property rights,” said Gu Junyan, regional director of HIFU in Latin America.

According to Gu, so far, this equipment has been exported to Mexico, Cuba, Dominica, Venezuela, Argentina, UK, Germany and other countries and regions, and has treated many patients with benign and malignant tumors. In addition to receiving patients, the Chinese medical team also provides technical training guidance and online support to the Dominica side.

The Dominican-Chinese Friendship Hospital has used this Chinese technology to complete the treatment of nine patients. Dominica’s Health Minister Irving McIntrye said the use of China’s surgical team at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital is a milestone that will help patients achieve local treatment. without having to go to developed countries.

He sincerely thanked the Chinese government for its continuous support in the field of medical and health care. For his part, the Chinese ambassador to Dominica, Lin Xianjiang, said that “as a good friend of Dominica, China always pays attention to the needs of many countries and people, and will provide assistance within its means to provide more benefits to the people from Dominica”.

Read more: Argentina invests 130 million dollars in science and technology

Junelia is recovering after surgery. During the last month she has frequently told her family and friends about this technique from China and hopes that more patients receive this treatment as soon as possible and do not suffer from similar pain.