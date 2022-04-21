Treatment sector There are enough people entering the field, even though everyone is undermining the salary and working conditions in the care sector – “Nursing is my own thing,” says student Eija Tolvanen

Nursing organizations have highlighted the declining attractiveness of the industry. However, the problem in the care sector is not that there are no new entrants to the sector.

Alan the workload didn’t really come To Eija Tolvanen as a surprise when she started her studies as a nurse at Lappeenranta University of Applied Sciences.

In my dreams, demanding it, a work characterized as infinitely burdensome, with an acute shortage of factors. There has also been talk in the context of the ongoing strike of a rush that will not ease and pay, which may not be enough at least in growth centers.

Still, Tolvanen definitely wants to be a nurse.

“I just fell in love with the job of a nurse,” she says.

She is studying to be a nurse for the second year, and her love for her own field is constantly growing.

Tolvanen is a nurse by previous education. Still during her nursing studies, she thought the future job would be found in the kindergarten. Maybe he would continue his studies as a kindergarten teacher.

In addition to nurses, the plight of early childhood professionals has also been discussed for a long time. There is an acute shortage of qualified stable workers in some parts of the country. Those working in the industry have reported low wages, fatigue and an unreasonable workload.

An internship at the health centre’s ward gave Eija Tolvanen other thoughts about her career. Maybe he wouldn’t go to early childhood education anyway.

“There was a fire to learn more [sairaanhoitajan työstä], become a better caregiver and help people. It felt like its own thing, and kindergarten dreams were left behind. I noticed that nursing is my own thing, ”says Tolvanen.

She got to study to be a nurse.

Everyone is really interested in Eija Tolva’s work as a nurse. That is why he cannot yet say what he would specialize in in his studies.

“The best thing about work is meeting people. It may be cliché to say that, but patients are definitely the salt of this job. ”

Tolvanen does not yet know where to study.

“Emergency services are interesting, maybe also working in the children’s ward or outpatient work. Everyone is interested, ”says Tolvanen.

Internships have been rewarding, according to Tolvanen, but the downsides of the work have also become familiar.

“One caregiver may have eight patients he cares for alone. Medications, basic care, wound care. The workload and pace of work feel really intense. ”

Can I work until retirement age?

Tolvanen thinks for a moment.

“If the workload is like that, I don’t think anyone can do the job of a nurse up to the pin.”

About statistics it appears that the number of first – time applicants for nursing training has been lower in the last three years than in the previous three years.

Last year, the number of primary applicants turned to a slight increase. The number of those who have received a place in nursing training each year has also been increasing in recent years.

This is due to the recent additions of places to start in higher education: between 2020 and 2021, more than 700 places were added to the training of nurses, bringing the number of places to start in the sector to almost 5,000.

The studies of a nurse at a polytechnic last 3.5 years. The majority of students also graduate relatively quickly. Five years after starting studies, 75 per cent have completed their degree, while the graduation rate of all polytechnic students five years after starting studies is just over 60 per cent.

According to statistics from the municipal occupational pension insurer Keva, about a thousand nurses retire from the sector each year and more than 3,000 nurses have graduated each year in recent years.

The statistics in this article include only those who have completed a degree in nursing at polytechnics, but not, for example, nurses or midwives who also have the qualification of a nurse.

Teaching- and Director of Higher Education Policy at the Ministry of Culture Jonna Korhonen says the social and health sector as a whole is “very attractive”.

Attractiveness is often measured by looking at how many applicants apply for one available position. Last year, 2.2 primary applicants applied for one starting position. Including those for whom nursing training was not the primary application requirement, an average of 3.7 applicants applied for one position.

However, if the attraction is viewed as a ratio of the number of applicants to the starting places, for example, the increases in starting places in recent years reduce the ratio used to describe the attraction.

In what ways, then, could the sector become more attractive?

Korhonen reiterates that the attractiveness of education does not seem to be a problem, but the Ministry has considered it necessary to monitor its development.

“Relatively fewer men are applying to the industry. In the future, it is important to ensure the attractiveness of professions and education in the field and to break down gender segregation in the sector. ”

According to Keva’s forecast, the shortage of nurses seems to be worsening, even though more nurses are being trained than retired. By 2030, the shortage of public nurses and ward nurses is already close to 10,000. –

National Social, Health and Welfare Coordinator of the Southwest Finland Employment and Economic Development Office Terhi Tevameri says it is not clear where the nurses really go.

Some nurses work in the private sector and some in the public sector. Data are scattered and there are no common, explanatory statistics.

“There is no single, clear answer to the equation,” Tevameri says.

According to him, defining the attractiveness of the industry is also difficult.

“When we talk about attraction, we have to tell what kind of attraction we are talking about. The attractiveness of education, the job, and the industry must be distinguished. They are different things, ”says Tevameri.

One explanatory factor may be the so-called holding force in the art. This may be the case, for example, with poor working conditions and pay, which Helsingin Sanomat also has written by. In official statistics, no change of industry does not seem to be the reason nursing home. However, even the most recent reviews of the situation of carers’ exchanges are preliminary and will last until 2020 at the latest.

“Education cannot cover [alan] challenges of holding power, ”says Tevameri.

20 years old Sanna Laaksonen like Tolvanen, she is studying to be a nurse at LAB University of Applied Sciences, albeit at a Lahti office.

For Sanna Laaksonen, a first-year nursing student, applying for nursing has always been the number one option. In his studies, he intends to focus on first aid.

Laaksonen, who is studying for his first year, started his studies as soon as he graduated.

He also applied for medical studies. When the door to the medical faculty did not open, Laaksonen decided to start her nursing studies in her hometown.

“Studying as a nurse was another option for me besides medicine. I did not consider others. I have always wanted the industry, ”says Laaksonen.

Corona epidemic, the workload and salary of the nurses made Laaksonen wonder if the industry would be right for him anyway. However, the uncertainty passed.

Laaksonen currently works in the corona department of Päijät-Häme Central Hospital.

“The rush is quite real. The work itself is not scary, I like to take on challenges. It is more frightening how all work challenges affect patient safety, ”says Laaksonen.

“When all patients should receive equal treatment, the question arises as to whether it will be implemented everywhere.”

When asked if Laaksonen believes that there will be enough caregivers in the future, he will not think for a long time.

“Hopefully.”