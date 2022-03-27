Treatment sector Former nurse Hanna was disappointed in the field of nursing and is now studying to be an engineer – “You don’t have to carry the feeling that it wasn’t enough today”

In the HS survey, nursing workers reported dissatisfaction with working conditions in the sector, in addition to pay. Nursing organizations have threatened to strike unless wages are raised above the general level. According to the survey, wage increases alone would not solve the industry’s attractiveness problem.

Thirty Hanna is almost a former nurse. When he soon graduates as an engineer, he will leave the field permanently.

With him, he takes the know-how that has accumulated over the past ten years from numerous departments of a large city hospital in southern Finland.