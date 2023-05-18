Treatment queues | Tanja Laukkanen screamed in pain and thought she was going to be paralyzed – The truth was revealed only at the surgeon’s office

Tanja Laukkanen skipped treatment queues by taking out a bank loan. Negotiations with the bank were easy. Tanja Laukkanen recognizes that not everyone has the opportunity to take out such a large loan.

On the telephone the doctor’s words felt like a slap in the face. Tanja Laukkanen, 39, had asked for a call time. If only he could explain what the pains were like, the doctor would surely understand.

The doctor stated that he could not advance the appointment time, and did not promise anything. The queues were long. If the feeling was unbearable, you would have to go to the ward.

Laukanen couldn’t wait any longer.

“At that point, I was ready to do anything to make the pain stop.”

Laukkanen took out the loan and four days later he was on the operating table at Terveystalo.

Tanja Laukkanen’s back started showing symptoms already 20 years ago.

Back had started showing symptoms half a year earlier, but the first signs had already been noticeable in his twenties.

Over the years, the usual story happened: I didn’t move enough, the pounds piled up and the reflection in the mirror looked depressing. In 2016, Laukkanen was diagnosed with the first bulging of the diaphragm.

“I jumped on my back and the bulge got better, but the pain reminded me of itself,” says Laukkanen.

Laukkanen started a lifestyle overhaul in 2017, when he weighed over one hundred kilos. The bulging of the diaphragm made me realize that something had to be done. Being overweight put a strain on the back.

“The primary reason was that I wanted to feel better,” says Laukkanen.

He dropped almost 40 kilos and studied to become a physical education instructor and personal trainer. Exercise became a profession and a way of life.

In autumn 2022 Laukkanen recognized the symptoms of a bulge. He cut back on work, tried to survive by doing back exercises and taking painkillers.

However, the situation only got worse. In December, Laukkanen stopped part of his work, because even sitting for a moment made his leg go numb, triggering nerve pain.

The doctor prescribed stronger painkillers, and so did the next doctor.

Private Orthopedic made an urgent referral to Kanta-Häme Central Hospital. You should probably wait several months.

“I screamed out loud in bed when the nerve pain attack came,” Laukkanen recalls. The bulge put pressure on the nerve so that the legs went numb. He couldn’t walk and felt like he was losing strength in his legs. Lying in bed, my thoughts ran through scary paths.

“I thought, ‘This is it, am I going to be paralyzed,'” Laukkanen recalls. Laukkanen’s mother came to take care of her daughter: cleaned and carried food to bed.

See also Guest pen | The debt crisis threatens to reverse the development of poor countries According to the surgeon, the MRIs looked like Tanja Laukkane has spinal degeneration.

Eventually at the end of February, the phone rang and the queue nurse offered an appointment at Kanta-Häme Central Hospital for the next two weeks. It would be a consultation, not a surgery appointment.

That’s when Laukkanen asked for a call time, which he believed would change the situation. He had worked as a community nurse for a long time before becoming a physical education instructor. In addition, he had a good basic condition for his current profession.

“I had the competence to assess the situation and I hoped the doctor would understand it,” says Laukkanen.

“I understand that the rush must be terrible, but the patient should be listened to. I don’t know if I would still be in line if I had been left waiting,” Laukkanen reflects.

He booked a surgery appointment at Terveystalo and canceled a consultation appointment at Kanta-Häme Central Hospital.

“Since then, I’ve been thinking about the people who wait one week and one month after another in such pain,” says Laukkanen.

Back was operated on March 7 at Ruoholahti Terveystalo. The surgery cost 7,000 euros, with ancillary costs a couple of thousand more.

Negotiations with the bank were easy. Laukkanen acknowledges that not everyone has the opportunity to take out such a large loan. However, he had, and Laukkanen has no regrets.

“In this life, I have put money into crazier things than health. It doesn’t bother me, especially now that I feel so well,” he says.

It was only at the surgeon’s office that the full extent of the back situation became clear. According to the surgeon, the MRIs showed that Laukkasen has spinal degeneration. Usually it starts at retirement age, but in this case the first symptoms had appeared in his twenties.

The operation was performed under anesthesia and lasted about two hours. The bulging part of the diaphragm was removed. In Epicris it is written that the bulge pressed the nerve very badly. Microscopic surgery was performed without breaking the muscle: only a three-centimeter wound was left at the point where the incision had entered.

Galloping got home already in the evening. From that day on, he has lived a new life.

“It’s still an unreal feeling when I realize that all those pains are gone,” says Laukkanen.

In the follow-up examination, it was found that the recovery had started well. Laukkonen soon returned to training and work.

“My motivation has been so great that I haven’t missed a single workout or walk, even if it rained small thunderbolts from the sky,” says Laukkanen.