Treatment queues | HS found out how quickly you can get treatment at a health center in the Helsinki region

Treatment queues|It is much easier to get treatment at health stations in the Helsinki region than before, and now the government plans to relax the requirements.

People can get treatment in the Helsinki region faster than last fall.

This is the case if you believe the statistics of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) on visits to outpatient care, i.e. health centers. You have to believe because there is no other means of comparison.

In Helsinki, both in the welfare areas of West Uusimaa and Vantaa-Kerava, the care guarantee is more than 90 percent successful, according to THL. So, for the vast majority of patients, a non-urgent treatment visit is arranged in less than two weeks, which is the goal of the treatment guarantee, at least for now.

Espoo seems to be the best of the municipalities in the Helsinki region in terms of doctor’s appointments.

As many as 97 percent of patient visits completed within the treatment guarantee deadline were in Espoo to a doctor and the rest to a nurse’s office.

In Helsinki, the share of doctor visits was 53 percent and in Vantaa 90 percent.

in Helsinki the situation has always been better than the neighbors. In September of last year, 92 percent received a non-urgent appointment in two weeks, and last June 93 percent of those who received treatment.

The number of patients is large. Health centers in Helsinki and Western Uusimaa treat about 20,000 patients every month, Vantaa-Kerava about 8,000.

In June, this meant that 970 patients in Helsinki, 383 in Western Uusimaa and 395 in the Vantaa-Kerava region had been waiting for an appointment for more than a month.

Situation varies greatly between health centers.

For example, of the 24 receptions in Helsinki at Kiviko, Pihlajamäki and Suutarila health stations, all were received in June in 14 days. At Myllypuro’s emergency reception, the reception time was taken care of at least in a week, most of the time right away.

In June, 121 patients in Laajasalo, 280 patients in Kalasatama and 129 patients in Kivelä had been waiting for an appointment for more than a month.

A total of 88 patients in Helsinki exceeded the three-month treatment guarantee period proposed by the government in June. The government proposes changing the 14-day deadline for the care guarantee to three months for adults over 23 years old.

in Helsinki funds have been systematically channeled for a long time to break up treatment queues. For queuing on weekday evenings, doctors are paid double the hourly wage and increased performance compensation.

Still, in THL’s comparison, Helsinki, Länsi-Uusimaa and Vantaa-Kerava have almost the same percentages of access to treatment.

However, the reliability of the comparative data is based on the welfare regions’ own recording methods, which have differences. Municipalities no longer publish T3 times, i.e. how long the waiting time would be for the third free reception time.

Helsinki medical director of health centers Timo Lukkarinen says that the accuracy of THL’s statistics has improved since last fall. There are also problems with data transfer.

“If according to the statistics, there were only twenty patient visits per day in Kalasatama in the fall of 2023, there is something wrong with the statistics.”

Kalasatama health and wellness center serves the needs of about a thousand people every day.

Despite the shortcomings of the statistics, Lukkarinen admits that Helsinki should be able to do better.

THL’s in the statistics, it would seem that it is not as easy to get a doctor’s office in Helsinki as, for example, in Espoo. In the June statistics, 55 percent of patient visits under the treatment guarantee were to a doctor. In Espoo, the corresponding statistical figure is 97 percent.

According to Lukkarinen, it can happen that the doctor’s advice does not appear as a performance when visiting a nurse. A doctor is by no means always consulted during nurse visits.

“It may also be that different municipalities have different recording practices.”

Also In Western Uusimaa and in the welfare areas of Vantaa and Kerava, care queues have been dismantled in order to reach the goals of the care guarantee.

The solution for Vantaa and Kerava has been the so-called own teams, which started operating at health centers in May. In addition to the doctor, the own team includes nurses, health nurses and other professionals in the field.

When assessing the need for treatment, for example in a telephone conversation, the treating doctor can already give instructions for the patient’s problem.

“If (then) an appointment is booked, it will be better targeted to the right professional”, branch director of health services Kati Liukko says.

Western Uusimaa in the welfare area, access to treatment seems to have improved on average at the same rate as the neighbors. However, a breakdown of municipal targets is not available for all member municipalities in the region.

In Western Uusimaa in June, the vast majority of those who received treatment received treatment within 14 days. However, the administration of HS has received feedback that it would be more difficult to get doctor’s appointments in smaller municipalities.

In THL’s statistics, no fewer than 97 percent of treatment visits at Espoo’s health centers, i.e. significantly more than the average in the welfare region, had been carried out in accordance with the treatment guarantee. 97 percent of these visits under the treatment guarantee were specifically doctor’s appointments.

Service area manager Markus Paananen doubts that the statistics tell about the differences in recording practices in this case as well. In Western Uusimaa, several patient information systems are in use at the same time.

“Even at best, THL’s statistics are only indicative.”

The welfare area is currently building its own system for collecting comparable data.

THL’s however, the statistics indicate that the tightening of the care guarantee was progressing towards the goal before the Finnish government announced its own intention to relax the care guarantee.

Those in charge of outpatient care in Helsinki and the two welfare regions will not appreciate the government’s intentions to relax the treatment guarantee. The government intends to reduce the appropriations in connection with the extension of the care guarantee.

Funding cuts justified in an interview with HS vi.e. the minister Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (kok) because the welfare areas can now reduce the hired labor used to break up queues.

“We are about to lose several million euros in funding. If the screening were targeted at health centers, the level of service would collapse in some places,” Paananen points out.

The common goal in all areas is to improve access to treatment. Even if the goal of the treatment guarantee were to be extended to 30 days, fixed costs such as the costs of permanent staff will run.

Vantaa-Kerava’s Kati Liukko accompanies Paana.

“We don’t have any separate queue clearing workforce that we could cut from. All the efficiency work has been done by our own personnel by reforming the operation.”

Even Timo Lukkarinen does not see how extending the care guarantee would directly save money.