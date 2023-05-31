Treatment of cancers | Hot cancer therapy is being developed in Finland – The vaccine is prepared for the patient personally

Cancer researchers often talk about cold tumors and hot tumors.

A cold tumor refers to a cancerous tumor that is capable of inhibiting the function of the immune system. Thus, the immune system, which could otherwise destroy the tumor, does not react to the cancer in any way.

A hot tumor, on the other hand, is a cancerous tumor that is more susceptible to attack by the immune system. If a hot tumor is treated with an anticancer drug that stimulates the immune system, the results are often good.

Unfortunately, only a small percentage of cancers are hot, which is why the new immunotherapy drugs for cancer only work in a small percentage of patients.

Therefore, one of the big questions in cancer research is how to turn a cold tumor into a hot one.

Vincenzo Cerullo

This the question is partly solved by the professor of biological drug development Vincenzo Cerullo group in Viikki, Helsinki.

Cerullo has developed a method whose development work is so advanced that the first clinical patient trials are underway in Germany.

It is known that there is only one group in the world that does the same, but that too inspired by Cerullo’s work.

Cerullo in the leading IVT laboratory, cold tumors are turned into hot ones with the help of viruses.

These are the so-called oncolytic viruses. They mean viruses that have been tampered with in the laboratory in such a way that they only infect cancer cells but do not affect healthy tissue.

In the laboratory, a vaccine is made from oncolytic viruses, which is injected directly into the tumor and destroys it.

However, the specialty of the method is personalization. The vaccine is prepared individually for each cancer patient.

Oncolytic viruses were the great hope of cancer research already about ten years ago.

If they had worked as they were hoped to, they would have selectively destroyed only cancerous tissue. Unfortunately, oncolytic viruses did not deliver on their promises at that time and enthusiasm for them died down.

The concept of oncolytic viruses was understood too narrowly at the time, but mistakes have been learned, says Cerullo.

His group is now bringing oncolytic viruses to a rerun.

According to Cerullo, the problem ten years ago was how the role of the immune system was viewed at that time.

When oncolytic viruses were injected into the tumor, they initially worked as intended, i.e. they started to destroy the cancer cells.

However, after a good start, everything slowed down. The viruses activated the immune system, and it started attacking the viruses. Soon the viruses were eliminated and the cancerous tumor was allowed to continue growing in peace.

“Because the immune system destroyed the viruses, the immune system was considered the problem,” says Cerullo.

“Treatment could only have been given in a situation where the patient’s immune system has been lowered, such as after chemotherapy.”

Attitude a complete reversal has since been seen in the immune system. Now it is thought that the immune system must be recruited to join the treatment.

However, activating the immune system alone is not enough. Once the immune response is activated, it must be able to direct it to the desired target.

“The activation of the immune response is like a car that gets you going,” says Cerullo.

“Until now, we’ve been driving without a steering wheel, but with the help of the new method, we finally have a steering wheel with which we can steer the car.”

The oncolytic viruses shown in orange are tampered with in the laboratory so that they only infect cancer cells. They leave healthy tissue alone.

The immune system recruiting to attack cancer has been a long-standing dream in cancer research.

There is a huge amount of information about how many different ways cancer cells escape the “kiss of death” of immune cells.

For example, they can produce compounds that suppress or prevent the function of immune cells. They are able to hide from the immune system in such a way that the immune cells do not recognize them as “foreign”. Furthermore, they can even recruit the immune system to accelerate their own growth.

There are several anticancer drugs on the market that are specifically based on the activation of the immune system.

However, according to Cerullo, they are specifically cars without a steering wheel. Medicines do cause an immune response, but you never know where it will go. Therefore, these drugs can cause a wide range of autoimmune symptoms as side effects.

On the other hand, there are few innovations with which the immune system could be directly and selectively attacked by cancer cells.

Cerullo the method utilizes peptides produced by cancer cells, i.e. amino acid chains that are too short to be “real” proteins. All cells produce peptides, including cancer cells.

However, the peptides in cancer cells are different from those in healthy cells. This provides an opportunity to attack them.

This is how Cerullo does it. In the first step, a sample is taken from the patient’s tumor, and peptides specific to the tumor are identified. Peptides not only differ between healthy cells and cancer cells, but are specific to each tumor.

Therefore, treatment is personalized: although two different people may have the same cancer, the peptides in the tumors may be different.

Once the peptides are identified, more of them are produced and attached to the surface of the viruses.

“That’s how they become viruses in cancer’s clothes,” says Cerullo.

The idea is that when immune cells attack viruses, they also come into contact with peptides and learn to recognize them. When the immune cells then recognize the same peptides in the cancer cells, they attack the cancer cells.

It’s a kind of diversion. The immune system starts to fight with full force against viruses, but the force is directed to the destruction of cancer cells.

In addition to personalized treatment, peptides can also be used to develop non-personalized, cancer-specific vaccines.

In the method several innovations born in the Cerullo group are utilized.

The first is the PeptiChip, a chip method that identifies and separates peptides specific to cancer cells. Another innovation is the way the peptides are attached to the virus.

Of course, viruses have long been used as draft animals, which, for example in gene therapy, transport the transgene to its own location. However, these methods are expensive and complicated.

The method used in Viik, on the other hand, is enviably simple.

It is based on the knowledge that viruses have a strong negative charge. Therefore, viruses attach to positively charged proteins in the cell.

If the peptides get a positive charge, they stick to the surface of viruses like pins to a magnet.

“I got this idea in the shower, which is where I get my best ideas anyway,” says Cerullo.

In the method, a positive charge has been obtained for the peptides surprisingly easily. They are combined with amino acids called polylysine, which themselves have a positive charge.

When there are viruses and the right peptides, the laboratory is able to produce these “viruses in cancer’s clothes” incredibly efficiently.

“We can coat billions of viruses with peptides in just fifteen minutes.”

Then the vaccine is basically ready.

Valo Therapeutics is responsible for the commercialization and clinical trials of the method.

Because the method is new and deeply personalized, it also puts the medical authorities in front of new challenges.

In the method, for example, no new drug is produced, but two old and ready-made things are injected together – viruses and peptides.

Medical authorities have also never had to consider a vaccine that is personal to each patient.

The best part is that the method is fast and flexible and able to adapt to the individual differences of cancer patients.

According to Cerullo, the method is best suited for solid tumors, so far worse for blood cancers. The reason is that the blood cells effectively resist viruses. Fortunately, however, there are other effective treatments for blood cancer.