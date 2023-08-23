Currently, 80 percent of adults in the world aged 65 years or over suffer from chronic disease at least one, while 68 percent suffer from two or more diseases.

Human suffering is immense, and in the next 30 years, the number of people over 65 is expected to double to 1.5 billion, according to Science Focus.

“A lot of people sell you snake oil and tell you you’ll live forever, and then when you die, nobody sues them,” says Nir Barzilai, MD, director of the Institute on Geriatrics at the New York School of Medicine. But the real anti-aging medicine that exists is about improving what he calls Scientists called the “health period,” or the number of years people can live well without disease.

The cure for aging is in our hands

Although the idea of ​​a drug that “prolongs life and prevents aging” seems far from the truth, mounting evidence suggests that such drugs are within reach, and some do exist.

Some anti-aging medications can be found on the shelves at your local drugstore, while others are repurposed medications for conditions like diabetes and cancer.

According to the “Science Focus” website, animal studies have demonstrated the potential of anti-aging drugs, and now clinical trials have begun to evaluate whether their promise is real in humans.

And if that happens, middle-aged people could now be the first generation to benefit from using them.

Also encouraging is the fact that these drugs are already known to be safe for human use. For example, quercetin, a plant pigment found in many fruits and vegetables, is sold as a dietary supplement, while dasatinib is approved for use as a blood cancer drug.