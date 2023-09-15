JAMA Network Open: Treatment of hypertension reduced risk of dementia in older people

Australian scientists from the University of New South Wales have found that treating hypertension is associated with a reduced risk of dementia in older people. Work results published in JAMA Network Open.

The authors analyzed 17 studies, which included a total of almost 35 thousand people with an average age of 72.5 years. The average follow-up period was just over four years.

The team concluded that patients with untreated hypertension had a significantly increased risk of developing dementia (43 percent) compared with healthy controls. In those with treated hypertension, the odds were increased by 26 percent.

In September 2023, researchers at the University of Arizona and the University of Southern California found that a sedentary lifestyle in older adults correlates with an increased risk of dementia. This data was true for those people who spent more than ten hours a day sitting.