The President of the Emirates Oncology Society, Dr. Hamid Al Shamsi, revealed a major medical achievement in the country, as an infant girl was treated for leukemia (leukemia) with a successful surgery for a spinal cord transplant.

Dr. Hamid said through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, “We celebrated the discharge of our infant patient with leukemia after a bone marrow transplant, and she is the youngest patient to have a bone transplant in the history of the UAE at the age of 9 months.”

He continued, “We are proud of the establishment of the first bone marrow transplantation unit for children in the country, and we thank God for His grace and success, and thanks to our leadership for its continuous support and the family of the child for their trust in us.”