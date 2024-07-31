Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

Tawam Hospital staff used minimally invasive surgery to remove early-stage prostate cancer. The 65-year-old Emirati underwent the advanced surgery after extensive research and consultations with medical experts, including Dr. Aftab Bhatti, Consultant Uro-Oncologist and Minimally Invasive Surgeon at Tawam Hospital, part of SEHA, a subsidiary of Pure Health, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East.

Driven by his health concerns, the patient proactively sought a blood test, which led to early detection of the cancer. As a fit and active person, he sought treatment for his prostate cancer at Tawam Hospital’s Urology Department, which offers a number of advanced solutions as part of its commitment to world-class healthcare.

Under the supervision of Dr. Aftab Bhatti, a renowned expert in minimally invasive and robotic uro-oncology, the patient was carefully evaluated to ensure that he was a suitable candidate for minimally invasive surgery. The surgery was successfully performed, including complete removal of the prostate, marking a significant milestone in the patient’s recovery journey.

“This case demonstrates the effectiveness of early detection and the benefits of advanced surgical techniques in treating prostate cancer,” said Dr. Dalal Al Mansouri, Medical Director of Tawam Hospital. “At Tawam Hospital, we are committed to providing advanced healthcare services, and Dr. Aftab Bhatti’s expertise in treating urological oncology and minimally invasive surgical techniques played a crucial role in the successful treatment of these cases.”

The patient expressed his sincere gratitude for the early detection of the disease and the advanced surgical option provided by the Tawam Hospital team, saying: “The minimally invasive surgery ensured a successful outcome and accelerated the recovery period, allowing me to resume my normal life. I also thank the Urology Department team at Tawam Hospital for the professional and compassionate care they provided me.”

Tawam Hospital maintains its leadership in providing high-quality healthcare services, thanks to its team of experts who benefit from a range of the most advanced techniques and technologies.