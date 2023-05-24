Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, one of the largest leading hospitals specializing in complex care in the United Arab Emirates, and a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” and the Mayo Clinic, announced that an elderly couple with Alzheimer’s disease were diagnosed and treated with a drug recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Ahmed Shatila, a consultant neurologist at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said: “My patients were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at an early stage, which made them perfect candidates to receive the new treatment that is used to treat milder forms of Alzheimer’s. Thanks to the latest scientific developments and the exchange of valuable experiences among our experienced and multidisciplinary medical team, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City has a strong potential to contribute to improving the quality of life of patients with complex disorders.”

Dr. Shatila commented on the current condition of his patients, saying: “The condition of the two patients is now stable after receiving the medication, and family members have noticed a remarkable improvement in their memory levels.”