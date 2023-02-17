Burjeel Medical City succeeded in treating the 5-year-old child, Rafi Abu Saeed, from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and rehabilitated him to enroll in school and lead a normal life, after the child’s family noticed several bruises on his body upon his return from the nursery.

The mother of the sick child, Reem Obaid, said: “When I saw the bruises and marks on Ravi’s body, I thought at first that it was physical abuse he was subjected to in the bosom, but I discovered that he was in contact with anything in the house that left deep marks on his skin, and whoever saw them believed that they were bruises.” She sensed that her child had a medical problem.

She added, on the occasion of International Children’s Cancer Awareness Day: “At the beginning of the medical review, the tests did not show any problems, then Ravi’s platelets began to drop continuously, and after conducting tests, the cancer cell test revealed signs of acute lymphoblastic leukemia,” so we stopped the incubation lessons and wrapped Sharp objects in the house to protect it from being hit and any internal bleeding.

She indicated that she initially traveled with her child for treatment in her country for a period of 10 months inside, but her confidence in the full and comprehensive care in the Emirates prompted her to return with her child to Abu Dhabi, specifically to Burjeel Medical City, where his immunity witnessed a significant improvement and his condition became stable after two months of receiving treatment in “Burjeel”. He pointed out that her child was accepted into a new school after being rejected by more than one school.

She pointed out that her child began to lose his hair during chemotherapy, and for her sympathy for her son and his moral support, she cut her hair, and assured him that he had enough time to restore it, as they called the medicines the name of superheroes and energy pills, as the first stage of treatment was difficult for him. Soon, he realized that there was no other choice but to eat them.”

The mother stressed the important role of the medical and moral support provided by the Burjeel Medical City to them, especially by Dr. Mansi Sachdev, a consultant in hematology, oncology and bone marrow transplantation for children at Burjeel Medical City, where she was present at any time to help, which prompted her child Ravi to wish To become in the future, he said, an oncologist or a policeman to serve everyone.