Al-Arish (Al-Ittihad)

About 100 wounded people from the Gaza Strip are receiving treatment for injuries resulting from an Israeli bombing aboard the French helicopter carrier Dixmode docked in the Egyptian port of Al-Arish.

The carrier arrived at the site a month ago to treat wounded Palestinians in the ongoing war since October 7.

The huge helicopter carrier was converted into a hospital, and is equipped with two surgical departments, a department for treating serious burns, scanners, and analysis laboratories. The ship can accommodate about 40 wounded, who are cared for by 70 civilian and military doctors and nurses.

The French ship has been anchored since November 27 in the port of Al-Arish, about 50 kilometers from the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

It was the first Western ship sent to treat Gaza residents, as confirmed by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces. It has since been joined by an Italian ship. French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu, who visited the ship on the occasion of New Year, said: “We are holding discussions with a number of countries in Europe, especially with our British and German partners or other countries, to see how we can continue this mission.”

The majority of the wounded had previously received care in the Gaza Strip, where the hospital sector was severely damaged as a result of the current war.

One pediatrician says that children arrive on Dexmod “very frustrated,” but “as the days pass, we see that smiles return to their faces, they regain normal life, and they begin to eat.”