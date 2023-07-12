Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Defends against EU sanctions: Russia billionaire Roman Abramovich. © Harald Tittel/Anthony Anex/dpa/Montage

Assets and yacht confiscated: Russia’s oligarch Roman Abramovich has filed a lawsuit against EU sanctions. Is he wrongly pilloried?

Brussels – assets gone, yacht gone – all because of its proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin. But billionaire Roman Abramovich feels completely unfairly pilloried. The Russian oligarch has sued the European Union (EU) for imposing sanctions. The news agency reports Reuters on Wednesday (July 12). According to the information, he accuses Brussels of having taken him hostage for flimsy reasons for Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Assets, jewelery and yacht confiscated: Roman Abramovich sued against EU sanctions

Immediately after the start of the Ukraine war, the EU imposed sanctions on Russia. In addition to various export bans and the exclusion from international financial transaction systems, punitive measures were also imposed on Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich. As with many other wealthy businessmen, yachts and jewelry were confiscated and assets frozen. As early as March 2022, the EU classified Abramovich as an oligarch who “has close ties to Vladimir Putin” and was able to build his wealth as a result.

Abramovich a Putin friend in the Ukraine war?

But the oligarch, who could possibly have hidden money in German companies, is now fighting back. Abramovich is said to have filed his complaint against the EU sanctions with the European Court of Justice on May 25th. The case is due to be heard on Thursday. His lawyers want to argue that he was not sanctioned “on the basis of evidence”, but only because he is a famous businessman. But that was a “mistake,” Reuters quoted an unnamed source as saying.

Only in April of this year did the USA and Great Britain tighten sanctions against individual oligarchs. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said at the time: “We are closing in on the Russian elite and those who help them hide the money for the war,” adding: “There will be no place for them anymore.” to hide.”

Despite Abramovich’s lawsuit: the effectiveness of the sanctions remains controversial

Both the US, Britain and the EU have seized tens of billions of dollars since Russia’s war of aggression began. There is a lively debate within the EU member states as to whether the money can be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine – but this is legally controversial. In addition to the oligarchs, the sanctions also affect many companies that have close trade relations with Russia. The effect of the sanctions is always disputed anyway, since companies often manage to circumvent the sanctions.

Wealth, children, Chelsea – this is Russia’s oligarch Abramovich

It is unclear to what extent Abramovich lost his fortune as a result of the sanctions. What is certain is that before the Ukraine war he was one of the richest businessmen in the world. He grew up as an orphan. His mother, who was born in Ukraine, died when he was 18 months old and his father a year later. He was raised by an uncle in northern Russia. From the age of majority, he struggled through with various trading companies and eventually got into the oil business. From then on, his meteoric rise began. He only became publicly known many years later – as the owner of the English football club Chelsea FC. According to Forbes, his fortune is estimated at 9.2 billion euros. He has five children with his wife Darya Zhukova. (jkf)