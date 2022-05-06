‘Treated and pampered‘. To celebrate the World Ovarian Cancer Day tomorrowSaturday 7 May, at the Oncological Gynecology Unit of Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, from 10 to 16, the Loto association organized, in collaboration with Apeo, Unid and Sodico, an initiative dedicated to cancer patients: a day dedicated to beauty and make-up. Because taking care of yourself and your body, despite the disease, helps you to better deal with therapies, increases self-esteem and facilitates the path of treatment.

Also tomorrow, from 20.00, the Colosseum lights up in teal with the Polyclinic Gemelli and Loto logos, united for women, a spectacular and effective way to reach everyone and draw attention to this pathology. “Ovarian Cancer Day is an opportunity to raise awareness among women about prevention, which today for the first time can be hypothesized through the reconstruction of the patients’ family history and the execution of the Brca genetic test. – explains Giovanni Swapsscientific director of the Gemelli Irccs University Polyclinic – Prophylactic surgery with removal of the ovaries and tubes once the reproductive desire is complete drastically reduces the appearance of this neoplasm. “There are 5,200 new diagnoses every year in Italy, mostly in over 40.

“Cancer is a tsunami that distorts life – he underlines Sandra Balboni, president Loto Odv – during the course of treatment it becomes tiring to continue to take care of your body, but it is extremely important to do so. On this day the participants are guided to take care of their skin, to choose and apply the make-up appropriate to their characteristics and to enhance their appearance. Small tricks are also shown to counter the aesthetic side effects caused by therapies, such as the loss of eyebrows or the bleeding of skin spots: restoring the image and trust in women undergoing cancer treatment increases the ability to react to treatment, strengthening self-esteem and the motivations necessary to cope with the disease“.

Healthentia and Vik ovarian cancer are, on the other hand, two apps available to patients. The first was created by Gemelli thanks also to the unconditional support of GSK, the second was instead wanted by the pharmaceutical multinational and was developed with the active contribution of Acto onlus.

“Healthentia – explains Anna Fagottidirector of Uoc Ovarian Carcinoma of Gemelli, associate of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Catholic University – is our watchful eye on patients undergoing surgery for a gynecological tumor. It is the interaction channel, once discharged, which allows women to talk to the doctors and we to intervene if we see that something is wrong.“. The app, which can be downloaded by patients through an invitation code in the dedicated area of ​​the Gemelli site, has the function of friend, caregiver, virtual personal doctor. A sort of Linus blanket that reassures the woman in a phase criticism of his life.

Vik tumor is also a virtual friend, developed by the French company Wefight. It is built with algorithms capable of processing language and understanding patients’ requests. The scientific contents are based on the guidelines of each country and have been created and validated by medical experts, while what concerns the ‘social’ aspect, the concerns of patients, by patient associations, in Italy by Acto onlus. The App also takes into account the patient’s appointments and notifies her in time, the same for the assumption of therapy. “The idea of ​​the Vik project – explains Vincenzo PalermoHead of Oncology Division GSK – was born with the aim of addressing three main needs: the lack of fast and reliable medical information, the search for global support during the diagnostic and therapeutic process and the sense of loneliness and isolation felt by women in this phase of their life. Vik does not replace the doctor, but represents an important ally in his activity. “The Italian version of Vik ovarian cancer is available in the App stores and on the Gsk and Acto websites.