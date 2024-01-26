Nintendo's Switch 2 will feature an eight-inch LCD screen, according to a new report.

Bloomberg today said that Nintendo's next console will feature the company's largest screen size ever, according to an analyst with knowledge of the supply chain. But it will be LCD, rather than OLED – a decision which will help keep costs down.

To compare, the Switch OLED features a seven-inch screen. The original Switch model features a 6.2-inch screen. Nintendo declined to comment when contacted regarding the report.



Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the games industry's worst kept secrets at this point. Last week, a GDC report revealed hundreds of developers were working on projects for the unannounced console. Last year, Eurogamer reported that Nintendo Switch 2 hardware capabilities were being showcased to developers last summer around Gamescom.

Officially, Nintendo has issued a blanket denial to address various reports that have mapped out the company's ongoing march towards its inevitable Switch successor. That included a denial of it sharing Switch 2 details with Activision Blizzard at the end of 2022 – something the company's former boss Bobby Kotick discussed at the time, per an email that came to light during court proceedings.

Regardless, Nintendo Switch 2 is widely expected to launch at some point this year.

In the meantime, Nintendo still has a list of Switch 1 games to get out the door, including Princess Peach: Showtime! and ports of Luigi's Mansion 2 and Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door.