Controversy broke out recently over several youtubers Spaniards who declared that they would move to Andorra to no longer have to pay the taxes imposed in their country of origin since they consider that they are treated as criminals.

Now what is going to happen? It seems that Estate, the body of Spain which is in charge of all tax matters, will confirm that those youtubers as ElRubius if they are going to live in a tax haven where they will have to pay less taxes.

It seems that it is a simple exercise to go home and check that they live there or not, however, they can hide, move without warning and say that they now reside in another country when it is not true. Ultimately the joke is that there are more subtle ways to investigate these youtubers.

What will the Estate from Spain to know if ElRubius and other youtubers lie? They will investigate all the movements of their bank cards, see what they pay with them and so on. There is even a very specific detail: if it is detected that you have lived 183 days a year in Spain Despite having moved, you would be illegal.

Is the move of those youtubers justified?

For youtubers to be hunted by the long arm of tax justice, something similar to what we saw in the Simpsons episode where the US IRS discovered that Krusty had a company in the Cayman Islands has to happen.

Obvious, in the case of ElRubius and others youtubers instead of the Cayman Islands we have Andorra where supposedly they charge less taxes and the ‘quality of life is better’. The point is that, if they did not move from Spain and their tax address is elsewhere, things can get ugly.

It will be interesting to know how far this topic can go and if other youtubers are applying it or not. What do you think of this situation? Do you think ElRubius and others are right or are they exaggerating the situation?

