A study by industry and retail entities estimates that implementing the measure will lead to 500,000 layoffs this year

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dario Durigan, said that the body is concerned with the forecast of 500,000 layoffs by the end of this year with the implementation of the ordinance 612 of 2023which eliminates the Import Tax for international purchases of up to US$ 50 made by individuals over the internet.

The study was presented at a meeting this Wednesday (July 19, 2023) with Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) and presidents of the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) and the IDV (Institute for Retail Development), Robson Andrade and Jorge Gonçalves Filho, respectively.

“Two things stand out. The 1st is the history, which we heard in detail […]. We were able to analyze with the minister [Haddad] and with the Federal Revenue the change of scenery [de importação] that we’ve had in recent years. And until today, as we noticed, it is without measures”he said.

The 2nd point raised by the executive secretary concerns the possibility of mass layoffs. “We need to look at this issue very carefully, as this data is very worrying. The study is consistent in this sense”, stated.

“The Treasury has regulated this issue so that we can bring this matter to the light of day. It can no longer remain without treatment, addressing, conformity and compliance as it was stated. We received the studies today and we are going to carry out a careful analysis with the Federal Revenue to assess this impact”said Dario Durigan.

Here are the studies presented by the IDV to the ministry:

prospects for retail in 2023 – here’s the full (799 KB);

construction materials sector – here is the full (467 KB); It is

cross border in the Brazilian production chain – here is the full (559 KB).

Questioned whether the zero rate for products worth up to US$ 50 will be reassessed by the government, the executive secretary said that the program “is starting now”.

“We have seen that in recent years there has been an increase, an exponential change in this type of perspective [importação] and nothing was done. What the Treasury is now proposing is to address the issue. We will process with the technical areas and take the appropriate course”he stated.

