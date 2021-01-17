Control center of the Tax Agency photographed on December 8. Jaime Villanueva

It will be 30 million euros, and not 10 million as up to now, that an individual has to hoard for the Tax Agency to assign it to the central delegation of Large Taxpayers, an office created in 2005 to monitor the large fortunes that changes to “adapt to the new socioeconomic reality,” according to the resolution published this Saturday in the Official State Gazette. The delegation’s radar will also include companies and entities whose volume of operations, for VAT purposes, has exceeded 200 million during two consecutive years, which duplicates what has been considered so far to include it within the umbrella of said office .

Despite the rise in amounts, the unit has a very wide margin to act, since it will be able to audit the accounts of those who have declared income in a year greater than three million euros or “have a prominent position in a given economic sector” . Its functions, which are the same as those of the Tax Agency except for some of customs management and special taxes, may also be exercised against insurers in liquidation; when there are indications of a complex fraud or widespread throughout the territory or simply when it is considered useful “for reasons of efficiency”.

Regarding companies, beyond the amount of their operations, those that generate a very large volume of information, exceeding 20,000 records for two consecutive years, and have operations in more than one community, will be attached to this unit of large taxpayers. autonomous.

The body dependent on the Tax Agency has the power to sanction or collect information regarding any tax and period that has not prescribed. The same occurs with non-resident natural persons or foreign companies that do not have a permanent establishment in Spain when the representative, depositary or manager of their assets is obliged to render accounts in this country.

The ministry led by María Jesús Montero wants the office to gain in efficiency and for that the provision published yesterday includes changes in the internal structure, such as the creation of a coordination unit that will ensure that the plan of objectives that the Treasury establishes is met.