Parents and guardians will be able to make contributions at 18 years of age or in a shorter period, depending on the age of the child

Next month, the National Treasury will launch public bonds that will allow low-income families to prepare themselves to finance their children’s education, informed the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogerio Ceron. According to him, the idea is for the instrument to help break cycles of poverty.

“When the child is born, you can start this investment process, which is done for 18 years. The bet is that the product will be a great reference for family savings for the university cycle”, said the secretary in interview The CNN Brazil published this Saturday (15.jul.2023).

The new title is in development with B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange). According to Rogério Ceron, contributions can be made in 18 years or in a shorter period, depending on the age of the child.

Other titles

The Treasury has launched bonds aimed at different audiences. Recently, it launched one that should serve as a supplementary monthly income for retirement. Called Treasury RendA+, the investment became available at the beginning of the year.

The bond is restated by the variation of the IPCA (Ample National Consumer Price Index), with the payment of amortization (principal) in monthly and consecutive installments. Added to inflation, this type of bond pays an interest rate above 6% per year.

RendA+ Treasure can be purchased online with payment via Pix. Upon acquisition, the investor must indicate the date of retirement, which will be the accumulation period, when interest is not transferred. 8 dates will be available: 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045, 2050, 2055, 2060 and 2065.