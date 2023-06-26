Estadão Contenti

06/26/2023 – 01:07 pm

The secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, said in an interview with BM&C that the Direct Treasury, a program for the sale of federal public securities to individuals, is a priority for the portfolio and that the strategy of launching segmented securities, such as the Income+ for retirement, was right. For this reason, the folder prepares for August the launch of a product aimed at the educational cycle.

According to Ceron, the strategy is to offer a product that fits into families’ pockets, regardless of income range.

He recalled that as the average Treasury Direct ticket is low, around R$30 per month, even low-income families can prepare for the investment in order to pay for their children’s college, in what he classified as an effective instrument for breaking the poverty cycle.

The secretary also said that the Treasury plans to move forward so that the use of securities is used to lower credit, such as for the purchase of a vehicle, emergency credit and even rent collateral.

For the second half, the plan is to move forward with the issuance of sustainable bonds.























