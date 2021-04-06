Facade of an office of the Tax Agency. Tax agency

Treasury tightens the fence on tax avoidance. The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the decree that completes the transposition of the European directive known as DAC 6, which modifies the guidelines for the automatic and mandatory exchange of information on international tax matters. The main recipients of this measure, who must provide the information, are tax intermediaries ―advisers, lawyers, administrative managers, among others―, and taxpayers in certain cases: they will be obliged to declare to the Tax Agency the existence of tax operations cross-border areas likely to be considered potentially aggressive tax planning.

By virtue of this new regulation, these intermediaries will have to give knowledge of all those cross-border mechanisms (agreements, operations, legal businesses, schemes, etc.) that involve two or more parties located in two different EU states or in a member country and a third party, as long as there are signs of aggressive tax planning.

The regulation establishes different types of evidence, some general and others specific. In the first case, in addition to the indication, it must be clear that the mechanism used seeks to achieve a tax reduction. That is to say: pay less taxes. The Treasury includes in this group the indications that the intermediary establishes its fees based on the tax reduction achieved by the mechanism, that there is an obligation of confidentiality or the use of an operation designed to be used by several taxpayers.

As for the specific indications, there are those that can be derived from transactions such as the purchase of companies in losses to take advantage of them and lower the tax bill; payments made as deductible expenses at the payer’s headquarters but which are not taxed –or are taxed on a limited basis– at the recipient’s headquarters with whom there is a relationship; operations that may seek to elude the application of information exchange instruments or knowledge of real or formal ownership; or transfers of intangible assets without comparables between related companies.

The decree approved this Tuesday modifies the general regulation of the actions and procedures of tax management and inspection and the development of the common rules of the tax application procedures. Last year, the Government had already given the green light to a new law that introduced in the General Tax Law those provisions of the directive that required legal status.

Forced

Tax intermediaries must provide information when “they have designed, marketed, organized or made available or managed a cross-border mechanism subject to the obligation to communicate,” the Treasury statement published this Tuesday clarifies. They must also do so if they provide assistance or advice directly or through third parties in “the design, marketing or management of this type of instrument.” The taxpayer, on the other hand, will be obliged to give the information to the Tax Administration in certain cases, for example when the intermediary must keep professional secrecy or when this figure does not exist because the advice is provided by the company’s own advisers or lawyers. that has the status of taxpayer.

The data that must be declared will be those related to the mechanism and will have to do with the identification of the parties, what the operation consists of, the value of the tax effect derived from the mechanism, including, where appropriate, tax savings, as well as the date on which a legal or economic effect was generated or will be generated, among others.

The decree establishes that the declaration be made, in general, within a period of 30 calendar days following the birth of the obligation, which will be the day following that on which the mechanism is made available or enforceable or on which generates any legal or economic effect. Meanwhile, the declarations that have arisen prior to the entry into force of the norm and that must be declared in accordance with the transitory law must do so within a period of 30 days from the day following the ministerial order that develops the model. declaration.

In addition, two other information obligations related to cross-border mechanisms are established: on a quarterly basis, the updating of tradable cross-border mechanisms by intermediaries will have to be declared; On the other hand, a declaration of the use in Spain of the cross-border mechanisms by the taxpayers must be submitted in the last quarter of the year following the one in which they began to be used.

The objective of the new rule is to improve transparency in tax matters to curb tax avoidance and evasion, and to discourage the use of aggressive tax planning. Once the obligated parties submit the declaration to the Tax Agency, it will forward the data to the European Commission, which will make a directory available to the Member States to consult the information. In addition, the publication in the electronic headquarters of the Tax Agency of the most relevant cross-border tax planning mechanisms that have been declared and that have tax significance in Spain is foreseen.