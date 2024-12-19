“Treasury technicians are working with our hands tied in the fight against fraud, which The number of complaints of alleged tax crimes has plummeted by 82% and dangerously distances the achievement of the objectives that the Government has set in tax control and public spending.” This is how forceful Irene Rincón, Gestha advisor, has been during the rally that took place this morning in Madrid to demand solutions to the paralysis of the group’s professional career, the mobility crisis and the erratic management of Human Resources of the AEAT which, as they warn, has accumulated three consecutive years without improving the results of the tax control that it obtained in 2020, when the income recovered from evasion They climbed above 17,270 million euros.

This mobilization is part of the wave of concentrations called by Gestha, the third of a state nature this year, in which More than 1,200 technicians have been mobilized especially affected. These actions resume the conflict that the technicians keep open with the Tax Agency before the failure to comply with the commitments that the Administration had acquired before the summer, after the mobilization of more than 3,000 technicians during the previous months.

According to Irene Rincón, Gestha advisor, “HR management has been disastrous for the fight against fraud, harming the technicians who We are 85% of the officials with powers to investigate tax and customs fraud and to settle or collect debts and penalties. The entrenchment of these problems is affecting the functioning of the Ministry of Finance and the Tax Agency.”

On the other hand, they warn of a growing problem in the geographic mobilitysince the Tax Agency reserves places for recently approved technicians through internal promotion with priority over more senior technicians. “There are grievances between officials, dysfunctions and organizational problems. Therefore, we demand to change the privilege of the provincial reservation, recovering competitive competition to opt for these destinations,” Rincón highlights.

In this framework, Gestha warns that the problem with geographical mobility will explode if it is not resolved before the transfer of tax management of the Income Tax to the Tax Agency of Catalonia is materialized, as proposed in the agreement between the PSC and ERC. .

In parallel, Gestha will ask the Secretary of State for Finance, Jesús Gascón, to get involved and order the Tax Agency to execute the Resolutions of the Transparency and Good Governance Council and provide the data that it keeps hidden, including management and distribution. of public funds, such as certain reports on budget execution or distributions of productivity and extraordinary bonuses, including to Senior Officials of the Ministry of Finance and the Tax Agency.

Finally, Gestha warns that it will continue to concentrate the Tax Agency technicians and the possible adoption of other larger measures if there is no progress in their claims.

And remember that it is the union with the most votes among Tax Agency officials and the voice of the largest group in the Tax Agency, with more than 8,300 technicians, almost a third of the staff, which is why they demand to negotiate the specific situation of the technicians.