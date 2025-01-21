Gestha, the union of technicians of the Ministry of Finance, has assured that the 100% personal income tax bonus announced by Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government, intended for landlords who adjust rental prices to the limits of the Housing Law, which The 100% personal income tax bonus for limiting rent would only have “very moderate” benefits for taxpayers who declare between 12,000 and 60,000 euros per year.

Thus, and according to Gestha calculations, this would mean a net saving that moves in a range of between 67.65 and 347.23 euros with 100% reduction for landlords.

The union has indicated that, due to the tax structure, the exemption will be indifferent to taxpayers with total annual income of less than 12,000 euros and will not compensate those with more than 60,000 euros per year.

On the one hand, Gestha reports that landlords with income tax income brackets of up to 12,000 euros are not interested in limiting rental income because they do not obtain any tax benefit because they do not pay taxes, even if they have to file the income tax return. the Income.

Regarding the other group, that of landlords with income tax income brackets starting at 60,000 euros, Gestha explains that they are not interested in limiting the rent either because they are the taxpayers who generally rent the most expensive homes, which is why which profit will be lower than what they achieve simply by increasing the market price.